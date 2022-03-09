Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Want Them to Squash Their Feud

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Want Them to Squash Their FeudBy Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 9 2022, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
It seems as if The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans aren’t the only ones wishing Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s feud will end, as it has now affected their inner circle.
Since their explosive fight on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Cynthia and Kenya haven’t been on the best terms. Before signing up for the show, the longtime BFFs had recently finished shooting RHOA Season 13, which included Cynthia’s wedding to Mike Hill. In the episode, Kenya stood next to her friend as one of her bridesmaids, signifying their close relationship.
But then their public fallout became a topic of discussion in interviews and on social media. Since taping RHUGT, they have yet to get their connection back on track. However, their friends and co-stars believe they can convince Cynthia and Kenya to save the relationship.
So, how did Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s feud begin?
Kenya and Cynthia’s issues began soon after arriving at the RHUGT house in Turks and Caicos. Instead of filming with their usual cast, the reality stars were joined by fellow housewives Kyle Richards, LuAnn de Lesseps, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson. During filming, Cynthia felt neglected by Kenya after bonding with her other co-stars. When the supermodel confronted Kenya, the Miss U.S.A. winner seemingly brushed off the issue.
Following their fallout, Cynthia declared on the show how their friendship would never be the same.
After filming on RHUGT wrapped, the cast reunited on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the November 2021 virtual chat, Cynthia and Kenya said they talked about the fight off-camera but needed more effort to have their old rapport.
“For me, you know, Kenya was the only one I was the most emotionally connected to 'cause she's a really close friend of mine," Cynthia said. “So I will say, after the trip, for me, the dynamic of the friendship changed for me. Now, we have had conversations off-camera, and I appreciate that. I'm fine with where we are now, but the dynamic of the friendship definitely has changed."
Kenya agreed with her friend, adding she was “really happy with where I think our friendship will go from here” at the time.
However, in a sit-down with Andy on March 2, 2022, Cynthia said they hadn’t made much progress.
“We are not like we were before the Girls Trip," she said of Kenya. “Again, I will always have love in my heart for Kenya. Relationships, friendships go up and down, and it's really tough. I've learned to maintain healthy relationships when you work together on a platform like this. So I love Kenya. I will always have love for her, but we are not where we used to be."
‘RHOA’ stars Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille want Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore to “get the love back.”
While they might not be as close as they once were, Cynthia and Kenya still have mutual friends. In an interview on WWHL on March 6, 2022, their friends and RHOA castmate Kandi Burruss said she and former Housewife Eva Marcille recently discussed their feud. The Kandi and the Gang star revealed Eva’s plan to bring Cynthia and Kenya back together through food.
“I saw Eva the other day, and she was saying to me, she was like, we need to have a girls' day at her house so she can cook and we all come and just hang out so we can get the love back [between Kenya and Cynthia]," Kandi said.
Although Eva and Cynthia have left RHOA, Andy said he would “send the cameras” when the girls’ day occurs.