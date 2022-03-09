Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Want Them to Squash Their Feud

It seems as if The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans aren’t the only ones wishing Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore’s feud will end, as it has now affected their inner circle.

Since their explosive fight on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Cynthia and Kenya haven’t been on the best terms. Before signing up for the show, the longtime BFFs had recently finished shooting RHOA Season 13, which included Cynthia’s wedding to Mike Hill. In the episode, Kenya stood next to her friend as one of her bridesmaids, signifying their close relationship.