'RHUGT' Stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey's Friendship Dynamic Has Changed

'RHUGT' Stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey's Friendship Dynamic Has ChangedBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 17 2021, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Calling all Housewives fans! As the newest installment The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made its way on Peacock, viewers are able to see the all-stars in a new light. With a cast that includes RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, RHONJ's Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga, RHOBH's Kyle Richards, and RHOA's Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, these firecrackers now how to keep us entertained. And the first three episodes of the series have proven that fact.
While it’s true that friendships between Housewives can change within the blink of an eye, fans always believed that Kenya and Cynthia’s friendship will always remain intact. However, the series is already proving that things are shaky between the besties. So, are Kenya and Cynthia still friends? Keep reading to get your answer.
Cynthia shares that she and Kenya are still friends, but the dynamic of their friendship has changed.
Hell has officially frozen over! For folks who have a deep affinity for RHOA, you likely know that Kenya and Cynthia have been as thick as thieves. Aside from minor issues throughout their friendship, the pair have continued to nurture their bond as friends. However, it turns out that things have changed.
Per E!, Cynthia confirmed that she and Kenya are still friends, but the dynamic of the friendship has changed.
"Kenya and I are friends,” Cynthia shared during E! News' Daily Pop. “I will always have love for my friend. However, I think it's very important — and I'm not always that great at this — setting healthy boundaries in your friendships, because sometimes I give people passes and passes and passes, and they don't know when they do things to disappoint me or hurt my feelings, because I'm the passive girl.”
Apparently, an argument between the pair on RHUGT caused the change in their relationship. Cynthia shared that Kenya upset her and that she was unable to let her feelings about the situation go.
“We had a real conversation, and we have talked since then, we have had some conversations and those conversations were good," Cynthia said. "The dynamic of the friendship has definitely changed since the trip, but there will always be love there. I take accountability for the fact that I'm not always as vocal as I should be in friendships when people do things that I don't like."
Will Kenya and Cynthia’s friendship ever get back to normal?
Let’s be honest: When friends get into verbal spats with one another, it’s normal for the friendship to take a temporary hit as both parties work through their feelings. And even when follow-up conversations are had, things can still be a bit sour before getting back.
And that appears to be the situation with Kenya and Cynthia. Even though the RHOA alum shared that she and Kenya are in a good place despite the explosive argument, things can always get better.
Not to mention, Cynthia and Kenya have been friends for years. So, even though Cynthia shared that the friendship dynamic has changed, the ladies can easily get back to normal with time.
Episodes 1 to 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are currently available to stream on Peacock.