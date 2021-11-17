'RHUGT' Stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey's Friendship Dynamic Has Changed

Per E!, Cynthia confirmed that she and Kenya are still friends, but the dynamic of the friendship has changed.

"Kenya and I are friends,” Cynthia shared during E! News' Daily Pop. “I will always have love for my friend. However, I think it's very important — and I'm not always that great at this — setting healthy boundaries in your friendships, because sometimes I give people passes and passes and passes, and they don't know when they do things to disappoint me or hurt my feelings, because I'm the passive girl.”