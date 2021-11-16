When Did 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Film? Here's the Scoop

When Did 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Film? Here's the ScoopBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 16 2021, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Fans of Bravo's Housewives franchise are all too familiar with the exact timing of when each season films. Thanks to the keen eye of various fan pages, it’s not too hard to figure out when a new part of the franchise is in action. Not to mention, the cast does a great job of sharing posts that show behind-the-scenes photos from their days of filming. And when it comes to the cross-over spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the all-star cast did not disappoint.
It’s not news that Bravo films the Housewives franchise over a period of three months. And in some cases, there may be times where filming for various franchises can overlap. But, in the case of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, showrunners have taken a different approach. Since the idea of the eight-episode special was first introduced to fans in early 2021, viewers were surprised to see the first few episodes hit Peacock so soon. So, when did The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip film? Here’s the 4-1-1.
When did 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' film? Fans believe it was spring 2021.
Even though no official word on when The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip filmed has been brought to light, fans believe they’ve found out when it all took place. And that’s with major thanks to some of the cast members and social media.
On May 1, 2021, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga took to social media to share an impromptu post. Melissa, alongside sister-in-law and RHONY star Teresa Giudice, RHOA’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, and RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, were spotted shaking a tail feather on the beach.
Naturally, many fans took this as confirmation that the ladies were filming at that time. Not to mention, Bravo’s official Instagram page also shared a group photo of the ladies on May 3, 2021, which supports the theories on social media.
And thanks to many of the ladies — including Kenya sharing gorgeous images of herself on social media at the time, like this April 2021 post — fans are confident that filming took place from April 2021 to May 2021.
Where was ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ filmed?
Let’s be honest: Girls' trips usually involve some fun in the sun, cute bikinis, and entertaining experiences that’ll make memories meant to last a lifetime. So, it’s safe to say that most viewers were expecting for the ladies to hit a gorgeous tropical location. And it turns out that the expectations were correct.
Bravo has been pretty vocal about Turks and Caicos being the filming location for Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. With a slew of Instagram posts and articles, the network shared that the ladies brought their A-game to the picturesque location.
While it’s a gorgeous change of pace from normal seasons of the Housewives, the tropical scenery allowed the ladies to get loose like never before to bond with one another. Plus, fans of the franchise likely know that serious drama always goes down on cast trips and the series is expected to follow suit.
It’s safe to say that Housewives fans are in for a real treat. Keep in mind, the all-stars series is set to air on Peacock, as opposed to Bravo. However, Episode 1 of the series will air on Bravo on Nov. 23, 2021 at 8p.m. EST. There is no confirmation at this time if other episodes will be airing on the network.
Episodes 1 to 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are currently available to stream on Peacock.