Will 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum NeNe Leakes Return for Season 14?

Reality television star NeNe Leakes was first introduced to audiences when The Real Housewives of Atlanta made its debut on Bravo on Oct. 7, 2008. NeNe appeared on the series for seven straight seasons. She did not appear in Season 8 and Season 9 to focus on her many business adventures. Then NeNe came back and was a cast member for three more seasons. But in 2020, she announced that she had no plans of signing up for Season 13 of RHOA .

In a video that she had posted to her YouTube account, she shared with her fans, "I have made the hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of RHOA Season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened doors for Black ensemble reality shows."

NeNe in late 2020 even participated in and promoted the boycott Bravo movement that, per Screen Rant , was due to the "unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent.” It would appear that it's all water under the bridge because now the 53-year-old is saying that she would be open to making a return to the reality franchise that made her a household name. Could she be back for Season 14 of RHOA?

Is Bravo alum NeNe Leakes coming back to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'?

Recently, the former Glee actress appeared on the daytime talk show The Real and had fans hoping that she's coming back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta in the future. During her appearance on the show on Nov. 4, NeNe shared that there could be a possibility of her returning to the show. She stated that she would be "happy" to rejoin the cast, but some conditions first had to be met.

When co-host Loni Love asked NeNe what it would take for her to come back to the show, she stated that she would need to speak with RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen before she decided to do anything.

She went on to say, "I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time, and I love Benny Boo, and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk, and then we're off to the races." Nene and Andy definitely have some reconciling to do. During her departure last year, she implied that the Bravo executive was a racist.

She had taken to social media and tweeted, "I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the Leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I'm ICON. Don't forget." Hopefully, the two can patch up their relationship and move forward. Season 14 of RHOA has already started filming, so even if NeNe does work everything out, she may not be on the forthcoming season.