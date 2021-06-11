Rumors Are Swirling That Rapper Light Skin Keisha Is the Newest 'RHOA' Cast Member

We can all agree that Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta served up the drama. And while the ladies kept us entertained with the Bolo sex scandal, Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill, and more, many fans believe that something was missing from the season. And that thing is a new cast member.

New Peach alert! Well, sort of.

Some viewers are calling for Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks to make a return or for the show to bring in new meat. And it looks like the producers are listening. Word on the street is that rapper and actress Light Skin Keisha may be the newest cast member on RHOA. Read on to see if the rumor mill is correct.

Reports share that Light Skin Keisha is in talks to join 'RHOA,' but the decision has not been finalized.

Per The Neighborhood Talk, Light Skin Keisha is currently in talks with producers to appear on RHOA. The site reports that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Power Book II star may be the newest cast member of the franchise after speaking with insiders.

“Let me just say I asked around and the tea is definitely HOTTT on this one! Go Keisha,” the outlet captioned their post. One of the most popular social media accounts for RHOA content — The Peach Report — also insinuated that there is some truth to the rumors.

In a series of tweets, the account shared that the rising star may very well be making her debut on the franchise. “How would y’all feel about an LHHATL star joining as a guest?” the account tweeted on June 3, 2021.

How would y’all feel about a LHHATL star joining as a guest? 🤔 #RHOA — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) June 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

LaToya and Keisha hanging out and sipping drinks today! 😉🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/aKs3fpccQX — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) June 10, 2021 Source: Twitter

The account also tweeted a short clip of Keisha grabbing drinks with RHOA newbie Latoya Ali. Keisha also shared on Twitter that she has no plans of going back to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. So fans took that as a clear indicator that something is brewing behind the scenes.