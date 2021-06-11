Rumors Are Swirling That Rapper Light Skin Keisha Is the Newest 'RHOA' Cast Member

Rumors Are Swirling That Rapper Light Skin Keisha Is the Newest 'RHOA' Cast MemberBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 11 2021, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
New Peach alert! Well, sort of.
We can all agree that Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta served up the drama. And while the ladies kept us entertained with the Bolo sex scandal, Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill, and more, many fans believe that something was missing from the season. And that thing is a new cast member.
Some viewers are calling for Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks to make a return or for the show to bring in new meat. And it looks like the producers are listening. Word on the street is that rapper and actress Light Skin Keisha may be the newest cast member on RHOA. Read on to see if the rumor mill is correct.
Reports share that Light Skin Keisha is in talks to join 'RHOA,' but the decision has not been finalized.
Per The Neighborhood Talk, Light Skin Keisha is currently in talks with producers to appear on RHOA.
The site reports that the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Power Book II star may be the newest cast member of the franchise after speaking with insiders.
“Let me just say I asked around and the tea is definitely HOTTT on this one! Go Keisha,” the outlet captioned their post.
One of the most popular social media accounts for RHOA content — The Peach Report — also insinuated that there is some truth to the rumors.
In a series of tweets, the account shared that the rising star may very well be making her debut on the franchise.
“How would y’all feel about an LHHATL star joining as a guest?” the account tweeted on June 3, 2021.
The account also tweeted a short clip of Keisha grabbing drinks with RHOA newbie Latoya Ali.
Keisha also shared on Twitter that she has no plans of going back to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. So fans took that as a clear indicator that something is brewing behind the scenes.
Fans are divided on Light Skin Keisha appearing on ‘RHOA.’
RHOA is unlike any other reality television show. Not only do cast members need to fit the mold of a housewife, but they also need to have ties to the city of Atlanta.
Many long-time fans of the franchise don’t think that Keisha is the best fit for the job.
“I love Keisha, but absolutely not,” one user commented on Instagram.
“She’s not even in their age bracket. Giving her a peach before Marlo would be a slap in the face,” another user commented.
Viewers have long wished for creator and legendary housewife Nene Leakes to make a return. Fans have also shared that bringing former RHOA cast member Sheree Whitfield back into the fold would be a great idea.
It’s true that the ratings for Season 13 were not the best, but some fans believe that adding Keisha into the mix has the potential to ruin the franchise. Others think that she will be a breath of fresh air for the cast. After all, Keisha is an Atlanta native and she is currently dating rapper Coco Vango.
The jury is still out on whether or not Keisha will be given a peach or become a friend of the show. But only time will tell.