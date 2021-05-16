Drew and LaToya Revisit Their Fight Over Prophet Anthony Lott in 'RHOA' Reunion

Drew and LaToya Revisit Their Fight Over Prophet Anthony Lott in 'RHOA' ReunionBy Leila Kozma
Season 13 "Reunion Part 3" of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured several heated scenes — including an animated discussion between Drew Sidora and LaToya Forever.
The main source of conflict? Drew found her co-star's connection with Prophet Anthony Lott, the leader of Anthony Lott Ministries, way too unholy. So, what exactly went down between Drew and LaToya during the "Reunion Part 3" episode?
Drew Sidora and LaToya Forever had another catfight over Prophet Anthony Lott.
Kenya Moore's investigation into "Stripper-Gate" was one of the main conversation points of "Reunion Part 3."
Season 13 of RHOA plunged viewers into the aftermath of Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. One of the main storylines focused on Kenya's attempts to unveil the identity of the women engaging in some harmless fun with Bolo (aka Michael Bolwaire).
Another storyline centered on Drew's religious views. So, why did she take offense at LaToya's bond with Prophet Lott?
"This is a really sensitive subject because it involves my spirituality, which I don't take lightly," Drew explained in "Reunion Part 3," before inviting her co-stars to join her for prayer.
As Season 13 of RHOA revealed, Drew invited her mother, Pastor Jeanette Jordan, to perform her daughter, Aniya's baby blessing because she was too worried that LaToya's supposed affair with Prophet Lott might cast a bad light on the event. Drew and LaToya revisited the topic during "Reunion Part 3" as well.
"We had a spiritual relationship," LaToya defended herself.
It's uncertain what may have gone down between LaToya and Prophet Lott — but Drew surely did not like it.
"These are spiritual receipts," Drew tried to explain away her lack of real receipts in "Reunion Part 3."
Drew's attempts to condemn her co-star were met with mixed responses, however, with many struggling to see how the unexpected developments would have impacted her and her family.
Prophet Anthony Lott is a Dallas-born religious leader.
Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1983, Prophet Lott discovered his calling at an extraordinarily early age.
As he states on his website, AnthonyLott.org, he began to help out his grandfather with preaching, prophesying, and healing the sick at the Gethsemane Church-God in Christian in Dallas when he was 5 years old.
As Prophet Lott writes on his website, he realized that he was destined to become a prophet after learning that his mother had a vision of an Angel of the Lord while she was still pregnant with him.
A charismatic preacher and a skilled basketball player, Prophet Lott likely decided to dedicate his life to helping those in need of guidance early on. It's understood that he got to know LaToya while she was attending a six-week spiritual advisory course.
LaToya first filed for divorce in 2019, as per Atlanta Black Star. She withdrew the application shortly afterward, the outlet states. Her husband of six years, Adam Ali, filed once again in 2020.
LaToya and Adam share three kids, Samia, Zayn, and Ayah.
It's understood that Drew is yet to produce sufficient evidence that would prove that LaToya is or has been pursuing a secret affair with Prophet Lott.