Drew and LaToya Revisit Their Fight Over Prophet Anthony Lott in 'RHOA' Reunion

The main source of conflict? Drew found her co-star's connection with Prophet Anthony Lott , the leader of Anthony Lott Ministries, way too unholy. So, what exactly went down between Drew and LaToya during the "Reunion Part 3" episode?

Season 13 "Reunion Part 3" of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured several heated scenes — including an animated discussion between Drew Sidora and LaToya Forever.

Drew Sidora and LaToya Forever had another catfight over Prophet Anthony Lott.

Kenya Moore's investigation into "Stripper-Gate" was one of the main conversation points of "Reunion Part 3." Season 13 of RHOA plunged viewers into the aftermath of Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. One of the main storylines focused on Kenya's attempts to unveil the identity of the women engaging in some harmless fun with Bolo (aka Michael Bolwaire). Another storyline centered on Drew's religious views. So, why did she take offense at LaToya's bond with Prophet Lott?

"This is a really sensitive subject because it involves my spirituality, which I don't take lightly," Drew explained in "Reunion Part 3," before inviting her co-stars to join her for prayer. As Season 13 of RHOA revealed, Drew invited her mother, Pastor Jeanette Jordan, to perform her daughter, Aniya's baby blessing because she was too worried that LaToya's supposed affair with Prophet Lott might cast a bad light on the event. Drew and LaToya revisited the topic during "Reunion Part 3" as well.

"We had a spiritual relationship," LaToya defended herself. It's uncertain what may have gone down between LaToya and Prophet Lott — but Drew surely did not like it.

"These are spiritual receipts," Drew tried to explain away her lack of real receipts in "Reunion Part 3." Drew's attempts to condemn her co-star were met with mixed responses, however, with many struggling to see how the unexpected developments would have impacted her and her family.