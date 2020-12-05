'RHOA' Newcomer Drew Sidora Has Three Adorable Kids — Meet the Pittman Family

Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo tomorrow night, so you still have some time to acquaint yourself with newcomer, Drew Sidora . If Drew might seem kind of familiar, it's because the actress, singer, and producer actually has a pretty lengthy CV, including roles in That's So Raven, Girlfriends, The Game, Step Up, White Chicks, and more. She and husband Ralph Pittman have been married since 2014.

Aside from her expansive career (Drew is also a philanthropist who founded DREAMMAKERS, which provides for young women in need), the new housewife is also a mom.

Ralph is the founder and CEO of My Mind Music and client executive at Garter (per his LinkedIn profile ),

Who are Drew Sidora's kids?

Drew has two children with Ralph: a son named Machai (5) and daughter named Aniya (2). Drew also has a child from her previous marriage, a son named Josiah who was born in 2011. Although Drew has opened up about her marriage struggles (and we'll see some of this unfold in this season of RHOA), she and Ralph are motivated to stay together and have as healthy of a relationship as possible for her kids.

“I find myself having, just to put on a strong face for [my kids],” she said. “To act like this is normal and really deep down inside, I was going through it emotionally," Drew said, per Us Weekly. She added, "I mean, my husband, as you will meet Ralph Pittman, he is, you know, a character. He just says whatever he feels. And this marriage counselor, he really respects. And I think she’s really been helping both of us to see each other’s perspective. We are actively in counseling now.”

Aside from working on their marriage, the couple is also working on ... their family sleep schedule. Drew opened up to Us Weekly about "relaunching" their sleep system.

“[It’s] a space that we’re in to come together in partnership, but it’s a sleep system to help kids get rest at night," she explained. "This sleep system that [Ralph] developed, it has like a yoga exercise, and it makes the bedtime routine fun, helps them reach REM sleep, which is super important. It also helps kids that suffer from insomnia and even mental health. We have come together during this whole time through marriage counseling to relaunch it and I’m excited. We’re excited about that.”

Source: Instagram

Ralph has been very open about how seriously he takes his role as a father. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself and his step-son Josiah, writing, "Christmas was the first time my son JoJo met his biological dad and it was a special moment for our family. Anyone that knows me understands that I advocate for fathers. To no ones fault, I was raised in a single parent household and experienced the void of a fatherly figure."