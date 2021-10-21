Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Opened Up About Their Late Mom on the 'RHOBH' Reunion

While Kyle Richards has been on every season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show debuted in 2010, viewers have been able to see a completely different side to the reality star since her older sister, Kathy Hilton, joined as a "friend" in Season 11.

Though Kyle's other sister, Kim Richards, was also a housewife for several seasons, fans have enjoyed seeing the fun rapport between the Halloween Kills actress and Kathy.