'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Is Set to Co-Star in 'The Real Housewives of the North Pole'By Toni Sutton
Aug. 11 2021, Published 9:07 p.m. ET
A Real Housewives movie is on its way! In July 2021, it was announced that The Real Housewives of the North Pole, a new original film, would be coming soon to the streaming platform Peacock. We know now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is set to co-star in the film alongside Betsy Brandt, best known for her role on the hit television show Breaking Bad as Marie Schrader.
Also on board is movie director veteran Ron Oliver, who directed A Timeless Christmas and Christmas at the Plaza. The screenplay was written by Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky, and Spyder Dobrofsky. The Dobrofskys are responsible for writing many Hallmark movies, including the Christmas movie Holiday in the Wild. So this script is sure to be quite similar to their past work.
Who else rounds out the cast of 'The Real Housewives of the North Pole' movie?
The film, per TV Line, will follow "the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vt.," Trish (Kyle) and Diana (Betsy). But just before Christmas, the two end up in a feud that sees the whole town picking sides and even draws attention from a national magazine writer.
An all-star cast of veteran television and broadway actors will be in the holiday movie. Recently announced to fill out the rest of the cast is Jearnest Corchado, who played Anna-Gracia Duerte on The Blacklist, as Trish's moody daughter. Tetona Jackson, who starred in the HBO series Boomerang as Simone Graham, will play the magazine writer who brings the feud to a whole new level.
Alec Mapa, who appeared in Seasons 2 and 3 of Desperate Housewives, plays the magazine head, while Damon Dayoub, who's best known for portraying Detective Quincy Fisher in Freeform's Stitchers, will appear in the holiday movie as a free-spirited conservationist.
As a character actor, Carlos Ponce has been in numerous Spanish language soap operas, television shows, and movies such as Couples Retreat. He's taking on the role of Trish's husband. And last but not least, Kyle Selig, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2018 Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls, completes the cast as Diana's son.
When will 'The Real Housewives of the North Pole' air on Peacock?
Production on the film has already started in Utah. Peacock has yet to announce a release date, but they have said it will be featured on the platform later this year. Seeing how it is a Christmas movie, it will most likely be released sometime in late November or December.
