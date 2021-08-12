'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Is Set to Co-Star in 'The Real Housewives of the North Pole'

A Real Housewives movie is on its way! In July 2021, it was announced that The Real Housewives of the North Pole, a new original film, would be coming soon to the streaming platform Peacock. We know now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is set to co-star in the film alongside Betsy Brandt, best known for her role on the hit television show Breaking Bad as Marie Schrader.

Also on board is movie director veteran Ron Oliver, who directed A Timeless Christmas and Christmas at the Plaza. The screenplay was written by Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky, and Spyder Dobrofsky. The Dobrofskys are responsible for writing many Hallmark movies, including the Christmas movie Holiday in the Wild. So this script is sure to be quite similar to their past work.

Keep reading to find more about the movie and who the rest of the cast is.