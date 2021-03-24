Logo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta's' Kenya Moore Is Under Fire for Native American Costume

Mar. 24 2021, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Like her or not, Kenya Moore is reality television gold. And while she has become a major part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta show since Season 5, the star continues to bring the drama and serve up truth whether her cast members like it or not. 

If you’re an avid watcher of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, then you know that the ladies can sometimes find themselves in the middle of controversy because of a misstep. From Nene Leakes’s uber comment to Porsha Williams’ underground railroad beliefs, there is always something brewing on the show. But now, Kenya has found herself in the middle of backlash because of one of her fashion choices. Here’s everything we know.

Kenya is catching a lot of heat for wearing a Native American headdress on the last episode of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

The ladies of the show are always putting on themed events and parties. And because this past episode’s party theme was Halloween, many of the ladies stepped out in their finest to enjoy the occasion. However, viewers couldn’t look past Kenya’s choice of garb for the festivities.

In the episode, Kenya donned a Native American headdress. There was no getting past the fact that it was a clear example of cultural appropriation. And the topic left some of her co-stars ready to attack her about it.

See, most of the other ladies decided to opt for wearing cat-inspired costumes, but Kenya decided to go against the grain. And the ladies had a lot to say. 

Drew Sidora, who has been feuding with Kenya on the show, made a comment about how inappropriate her costume was. “Kenya’s Native American costume is super problematic, but I ain’t trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls trip,” Drew shared. 

Of course, Kenya’s archnemesis Porsha spared no feelings talking about the get-up. “Kenya is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren’t doing that no more," she said. "Like, I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add whack to the list.”

And in the RHOA After Show, Porsha took things a step further and called Kenya’s costume “head-to-toe cultural appropriation.”

Kenya has apologized for committing cultural appropriation, but fans are divided on the matter.

Of course, Kenya wasted no time apologizing for cultural appropriation. And although some of her cast members were very much against her outfit of choice, she made it a point to apologize — which is something Kenya has no problem doing whenever she makes a mistake.

In a statement on Twitter, Kenya eloquently apologized for the costume and said that she wouldn't have done it if she had the proper understanding beforehand.

"I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it If I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand," she said.

However, while many people are accepting of her apology, many fans believe that the uproar was a bit too much. Some viewers believed that she wasn’t committing cultural appropriation while others are saying that people find issues with Kenya because they just don’t like her.

Still, Kenya has decided to move on from the situation and do better, which is all that anyone can ask. Everyone makes mistakes and she did the right thing by taking proper accountability.  

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo. 

