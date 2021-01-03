'RHOA's' Kenya Moore Is Getting Dragged for Promoting Diet Pills on Instagram

'RHOA's' Kenya Moore Is Getting Dragged for Promoting Diet Pills on InstagramBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Updated
Going into 2021, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, shared a sponsored post that left fans feeling a bit disappointed. Kenya posted a selfie that showed her holding a couple bottles of Hydroxycut, a controversial weight loss supplement, mere months after sharing a body-positive message about weight gain amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"I’m so excited I can finally share my weight loss secrets! You guys have noticed I’ve already dropped a few pounds after partnering with @hydroxycut to lose my Covid weight- just in time for big birthday around the corner. My 12-week transformation is underway! Join me for all my secrets, which include Hydroxycut!" she wrote in her caption.
While it's no surprise we're seeing celebs being paid to talk about weight loss right now, or just ads for the brands themselves on social media (we're in New Year's Resolution season right now, after all), it's weird that Kenya is toting Hydroxycut. It's a supplement that contains a large amount of caffeine and other ingredients that are meant to be appetite suppressing, and the FDA has removed the product from shelves twice now, due to consumer deaths.
"You look beautiful as always before and after ... That stuff messed with my heart," one person commented on her photo. Another person warned others, "Be careful with these. You lose the weight but when you stop taking them you will have to workout overtime not to gain back plus more. I've never taken them but I know several people that have."
Not to mention, several months ago, Kenya shared that she had gained 25 pounds during quarantine, and that she loved her new body.
Kenya Moore's weight gain was a body-positive message we needed.
In September, Kenya shared that she weighed 183 pounds — a 25 pound increase from when quarantine started. But instead of framing it negatively, she actually embraced it. "183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind #lovetheskinyourein," she wrote in her caption. Fans left a flood of comments telling Kenya how amazing and beautiful she looked.
"183 looks fabulous!!!" Viola Davis commented. "Every [woman] needs to see this! This is girl power at its best. Your honesty is everything. As always, you look absolutely amazing," a fan wrote.
Another added, "I love how you embrace your body. You may be 183, but girl you know you look good at any weight."
Now, Kenya Moore is documenting her weight loss transformation.
Kenya has been posting snapshots of her meals, explaining what she's been eating to lose weight (on top of taking Hydroxycut supplements) she's been eating smaller, low-calorie meals.
"Healthy dinner ... everything fits on a [appetizer] plate." She told fans that she was having baked fish, collard greens, baked complex carbs, and a tiny bit of macaroni and cheese, which was her "dessert."
While it's understandable that celebrity figures like Kenya feel like they need to look their best since they're in front of the camera for a living, it's a shame that many continue to spread the message that beautiful must always equate to a smaller number on the scale. Especially since it seemed like just months ago, Kenya was fully loving her body, "extra" weight and all.