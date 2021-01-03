'RHOA's' Kenya Moore Is Getting Dragged for Promoting Diet Pills on Instagram

Going into 2021, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore , shared a sponsored post that left fans feeling a bit disappointed. Kenya posted a selfie that showed her holding a couple bottles of Hydroxycut, a controversial weight loss supplement, mere months after sharing a body-positive message about weight gain amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I’m so excited I can finally share my weight loss secrets! You guys have noticed I’ve already dropped a few pounds after partnering with @hydroxycut to lose my Covid weight- just in time for big birthday around the corner. My 12-week transformation is underway! Join me for all my secrets, which include Hydroxycut!" she wrote in her caption.

While it's no surprise we're seeing celebs being paid to talk about weight loss right now, or just ads for the brands themselves on social media (we're in New Year's Resolution season right now, after all), it's weird that Kenya is toting Hydroxycut. It's a supplement that contains a large amount of caffeine and other ingredients that are meant to be appetite suppressing, and the FDA has removed the product from shelves twice now, due to consumer deaths.

"You look beautiful as always before and after ... That stuff messed with my heart," one person commented on her photo. Another person warned others, "Be careful with these. You lose the weight but when you stop taking them you will have to workout overtime not to gain back plus more. I've never taken them but I know several people that have."

Not to mention, several months ago, Kenya shared that she had gained 25 pounds during quarantine, and that she loved her new body.