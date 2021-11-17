Ramona Singer Cited Her Age During the Great Room Debate on 'RHUGT' — How Old Is the Season 1 Cast?

When it comes to the Season 1 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT), there's a reason why each of the seven stars have been on their respective franchises for more than a decade — they wasted no time when it came to starting the drama.

Almost as soon as the stars, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga, were airborne on a private flight to Turks and Caicos, the verbal exchanges became heated.