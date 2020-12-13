Why Did Eva Marcille Leave 'RHOA'? She Announced Her Departure in June 2020

So, what were the reasons behind her decision? Why is she not returning to RHOA ?

The actress, fashion model, and TV personality revealed that she was leaving the show during an appearance on a previous episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which aired on June 16, 2020.

It's only been a few years since Eva Marcille joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — but her time on the show has already come to an end.

Why is Eva Marcille not returning to 'RHOA'?

Eva first shared the big news with fans on the June 16, 2020, episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the ever-popular radio program on STAR 94.5 she has been co-hosting since January 2020. She also confirmed the decision via a press statement.

"I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates, and the strong personal relationships I have cultivated with numerous executives and producers from Bravo and Truly Original," Eva previously told The Sun via a press release. "However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities," she added shortly after.

Eva made her first appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a Season 10 episode titled "Tea is of the Essence," and she became a fan-favorite character in record-short time frames. Her shrewd observations and straightforward approach earned her a loyal following, and her life story resonated with viewers as well. In Season 10, Eva appeared as a friend of the housewives. By Season 11, she got promoted to a main role.

But not everyone was happy to work with her. "I don't feel like Eva brings that much to the cast [...] I'm just being honest. It's really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it's sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know,'" NeNe Leakes remarked in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to express how disappointed they felt about Eva's decision to leave the show. "I don't understand why Eva isn't going to be on this season of RHOA," tweeted one person. "I'm upset about Eva not returning to RHOA," wrote another person.

Some ventured even further, sending tweets to demand her return. "Bring Eva back! Let her show a day in her life of working on a radio show, motherhood, and her take on current political events. I think the editing made her look boring, but her life had layers of reality that #RHOA needs!" opined another viewer of the show.

Fortunately for fans, Eva is set to make a brief return to the show in Season 13, in the episode capturing Cynthia Bailey's wedding to Mike Hill. Cynthia and Mike got married on Oct. 10, 2020 — the same day RHOC star Kelly Dodd tied the knot with Fox correspondent Rick Leventhal.

