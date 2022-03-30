Here’s the Scoop on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast’s Ages

Here’s the Scoop on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast’s AgesBy Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 30 2022, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Throughout their fame, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has been open about the highs and lows of their lives. Whether they discuss marriages, divorces, money, or legal troubles, the Atlanta ladies rarely hold back from sharing their personal lives.
The RHOA cast doesn’t shy away from having conversations (or throwing shade) about aging, either. On the show, many cast members, such as Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, openly shared their experiences of giving birth to their daughters (Brooklyn and Pilar, respectively) later in life. Others, like Cynthia Bailey, remarried Mike Hill at age 53. Although they’re making strides at any age, some Bravo fans may not know how old the cast members are. Here’s what we know about the RHOA cast’s ages.
Kandi Burruss — 45
While Kandi wasn’t a part of RHOA Season 1, the 45-year-old reality star has consistently held her peach since her Season 2 debut. When she first joined the cast, fans recognized her as one of the singers of Xscape and the Grammy-winning writer of songs like “No Scrubs” by TLC. However, Kandi expanded her career through her reality TV fame.
Some of her accolades include multiple RHOA spinoffs, winning The Masked Singer Season 2, and acting roles in The Chi and Lifetime’s Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. On RHOA, Kandi — who was born on May 17, 1976 — often shares her struggles of balancing her career with her responsibilities as a wife and mother to her husband, Todd Tucker, and their kids: Riley, Kayla, Ace, and Blaze.
Shereé Whitfield — 52
Born on Jan. 2, 1970, Shereé became a full-time cast member of RHOA when it first premiered in October 2008. The 52-year-old She by Shereé designer adjusted to life as a single mother of three following her divorce from Bob Whitfield during her initial seasons. After four seasons on RHOA, Shereé left the show but returned as a “friend” in Season 8 before becoming a peach holder again in Season 9. However, she made another exit in Season 10.
Amid her third return to the series, Shereé will share her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams. The pair began dating while Tyrone served time in prison for wire fraud schemes, per Rolling Out.
Marlo Hampton — 46
The longtime “friend” of the show is one of the newest full-time cast members. Born on Feb. 7, 1976, Marlo has been a part of multiple explosive RHOA moments, including her fights with NeNe Leakes and Kenya. In her new position, though, Marlo will show more of her personal life amid the drama. During Season 11, she shared that she’s raising her two nephews, Michael and William, and affectionately calls herself their "munty."
Kenya Moore — 51
Kenya was born on Jan. 24, 1971. The former Miss USA first joined the cast in Season 5 and quickly became a fan favorite with her pithy remarks against co-stars Phaedra Parks, NeNe, and Porsha. However, these days, she’s balancing raising her daughter, Brooklyn, and her divorce from her husband, Marc Daly.
Drew Sidora — 36
Drew’s birthday is May 1, 1985. The actress first appeared on RHOA in Season 13 as its newest cast member. Before the show, Drew was best known for her roles in Step Up, That’s So Raven, The Game, and Crazy Sexy Cool: The TLC Story. Drew navigates her return to acting on the show after taking time off to raise her children. She and her husband, Ralph Pittman, have two children – Machai and Aniya. Drew also has a son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
Sanya Richards-Ross — 37
Sanya is RHOA’s newest face and was born on Feb. 26, 1985. Before joining the cast, she became known for her talents on the track. The Kingston, Jamaica native is a four-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field. Per Bravo, she "became the first female athlete in history to win gold in the women's 4 x 400m relay at three consecutive Olympics as part of USA's team that reigned supreme in the event at the Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), and London (2012) Summer Games. She also earned an individual gold medal in the Women's 400m at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Sanya previously won the bronze medal in that event at the 2008 Summer Games."
The athlete currently holds the title of the second-fastest American woman in history. Additionally, she’s the author of several books, including Right on Track and Chasing Grace, per her website. Sanya joins the cast alongside her husband, former cornerback Aaron Ross and their son, Aaron Jr.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.