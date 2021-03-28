Drew Sidora Shared New Details About Josiah's Dad in a Recent Episode of 'RHOA'By Leila Kozma
Mar. 28 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
A recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shed light on a dilemma Drew Sidora is about to face. Drew gave birth to her first son, 9-year-old Josiah "JoJo" Jordan, in 2011, a few years before she met her husband, Ralph Pittman. She and Ralph made strong efforts to help JoJo feel at home — and in 2015, Ralph successfully became his adoptive father. But trouble might be brewing. As Drew revealed, her baby daddy has reached out with the hope of reconnecting with JoJo.
Drew Sidora says her baby daddy was in prison for a while.
Josiah was born on March 21, 2011. It's understood that he met his dad when he was 2 years old. Reportedly, they had another get-together around a year ago. As a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta revealed, Drew's baby daddy got in touch again with Drew more recently.
Drew met her husband, Ralph Pittman, when Josiah was around 2 years old.
Drew and Ralph were first introduced to each other in 2013, while she was promoting a TV movie, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. They tied the knot at a beachside wedding in Los Angeles in 2014. Drew and Ralph share 5-year-old Machai and 3-year-old Aniya.
"Josiah's biological father was in prison when Ralph and I met and Ralph took my heart because he really loved my son," Drew explained in the episode titled "If You've Got It, Haunt It."
The reemergence of Josiah's biological dad likely came as a shock to Drew.
"There's been a lot of talk in our household recently about biological parents versus non-biological parents and because Josiah's biological dad has been reaching out wanting to build a relationship with him," Drew explained in a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
As the episode titled "If You've Got It, Haunt It" revealed, Drew wasn't sure how to tell Josiah the latest turn of events. A crucial scene of the episode captured a conversation between her and Ralph, who emphasized that Josiah might come to resent not taking active steps to build a strong bond with his biological dad later on in life.
"You are the only dad he knows," Drew told Ralph in a recent episode of 'RHOA.'
"I don't even know what I'm going to say. Like, I don't want to push anything on him," Drew said. "You are the only dad he knows. It's like, he's good. Like, he doesn't need anybody else. So I just, in my mind I want to keep it like that, but it's just not the reality."
"I just don't want Josiah to ever grow up saying that, 'You stopped me from having a relationship with my dad.' And so yeah, I understand how he feels right now, but I want to make sure that we don't stand in the way from that relationship actually blossoming and them actually being able to establish something and create that real, true father-son bond," Ralph said.
