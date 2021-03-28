Drew Sidora Shared New Details About Josiah's Dad in a Recent Episode of 'RHOA'

Drew and Ralph were first introduced to each other in 2013, while she was promoting a TV movie, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. They tied the knot at a beachside wedding in Los Angeles in 2014. Drew and Ralph share 5-year-old Machai and 3-year-old Aniya.

"Josiah's biological father was in prison when Ralph and I met and Ralph took my heart because he really loved my son," Drew explained in the episode titled "If You've Got It, Haunt It."

The reemergence of Josiah's biological dad likely came as a shock to Drew.

"There's been a lot of talk in our household recently about biological parents versus non-biological parents and because Josiah's biological dad has been reaching out wanting to build a relationship with him," Drew explained in a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.