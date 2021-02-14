Here's What Dwight Eubanks From 'RHOA' Has Been up to Since Leaving the Show

NeNe Leakes did not hold back on Instagram when Dwight promoted the episode on Feb. 6, writing, "They sho use u when they need cha." Back in fall of 2020, NeNe revealed that Bravo had fired her from the show. Dwight and NeNe used to be thick as thieves, but their alliance sadly soured.

In February 2021, Dwight Eubanks returned o the Real Housewives of Atlanta for Watch With Sheree and Dwight — and of course, this stirred up some drama.

It's been a decade since Dwight had been on RHOA. He reportedly left the show for a variety of reasons, one of them being not enough promotion for his business, Purple Door Salon, and that the show lacked substance. He also teamed up with Phaedra Parks, which was perhaps not the best move. But just because Dwight is no longer on the RHOA cast, doesn't mean he hasn't been busy.

Where's Dwight from 'RHOA' now?

Dwight hasn't been on TV since 2015 (not not counting the recent RHOA episode) since his episode on Botched, during which it was revealed he'd been a victim to a terrible nose job. But Dwight is still the owner of Purple Door Salon (which according to Yelp is still open) and he's fairly active on Instagram. Dwight said he had big plans to launch a men's lingerie line, but it's unclear if that's something that's still in the works, or if the plans fell through.

We also know he's single, thanks to a meme he posted to Instagram, which says, "I'm not single. I'm in a long distance relationship, because my boyfriend lives in the future."

Article continues below advertisement

Based on his Instagram posts, it look like Dwight has also been traveling (safely in recent months). And he's been doing so while looking just as fabulous as ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Shortly after he left RHOA, had had a bit of bad luck and was seemingly arrested twice, thanks to a suspended driver's license in 2011, and once again in 2014 after being pulled over and not having a valid or current driver's license or ID. After these run-ins with the law, Dwight had his nose job — and in true Dwight fashion, he held a funeral for his old nose.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E! Entertainment

“The old nose is dead, we have to bury it. But, not in joy, but in joy. The Lord taught me a lesson, and boy, did he give me an ass-whoopin. I’m forever grateful for this whole process, and it has changed my life," he said at the time. Most recently, it doesn't seem like Dwight responded to NeNe's snarky comment on his Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

But according to Dwight, he and NeNe left on good terms. “I am cordial with NeNe. We have made up. We don’t agree on many things but we have moved on and our relationship is solid," he said a few years back.

Article continues below advertisement

He also doesn't regret his time on RHOA, and is actually thankful for the clout it blessed him with. "Atlanta Housewives has given me celebrity. I can’t even walk down the street without someone wanting to chat or get my autograph. I have had great fun being on the show," he explained.