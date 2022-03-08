‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Addresses NeNe Leakes Feud and If They’re Friends Now

There are many feuds on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes drama spans more than a decade. The Kandi Koated CEO and the Linnethia Lounge owner have bumped heads on and off since Kandi first appeared on RHOA Season 2. Though they eventually patched things up, trouble always seems to find a way into their relationship. After their last blowup, NeNe left RHOA, ending any reason for them to “see each other” professionally.

What does their relationship look like now? Kandi recently opened up about where the stars stand today after years of feuding.