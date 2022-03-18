'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Claims That NeNe Leakes Called Her a Racial Slur

Keep in mind, Kandi is known to let a lot of things go, no matter how painful they are. Flashback to Season 9, Kandi was wrongfully accused of trying to drug Porsha Wiliams and Shamea Morton. The rumor first grew legs thanks to Kandi's ex-friend, Phaedra Parks, but Porsha also played a role in spreading the vicious lie. And while Kandi and Phaedra are not on speaking terms, the 45-year-old is now in a good place with Porsha.