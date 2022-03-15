Is Jeannie Mai Jenkins Joining the Cast of 'RHOA'? Kandi Burruss Speaks Out

As ET reporter Nischelle Turner asked about the rumors of Jeannie coming to replace Kandi, the entrepreneur set the record straight.

"Now here's the thing, I'm cool with Jeannie," Kandi said. "And I love her. So, please, I would love for her to come on. Like for the next [season]. I don't know if somebody wants her to come through. I mean, it would be great to see her. I would love for her to be a part ... We're friends, so let me be the one to bring her on."