Is Jeannie Mai Jenkins Joining the Cast of 'RHOA'? Kandi Burruss Speaks Out

Is Jeannie Mai Jenkins Joining the Cast of 'RHOA'? Kandi Burruss Speaks OutBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 15 2022, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
As fans await Season 14 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. With confirmed beefs being conflated with rumors about feuds in the upcoming season, fans are not sure what to believe. Even though Kandi Burruss has already revealed that she and Marlo Hampton went at each other’s throats, we know that there is more tea waiting to spill over.
The newest rumor to rock the Atlanta Housewives world is none other than The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins possibly joining the cast. Reports share that she was slated to join the ensemble cast and replace Kandi, as Jeannie was set to move from LA to Atlanta. But, with so many rumors growing legs and Bravo executives choosing to remain mum, it’s hard to figure out what to believe. So, will Jeannie become the newest peach holder? Here’s what we know.
Is Jeannie Mai Jenkins joining ‘RHOA’ Season 14 as a guest or peach holder?
While the idea of Jeanie becoming the first Asian Housewife on the Atlanta series sounds pretty tempting, it appears that rumors of her joining the cast are just that: rumors.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, RHOA fan-favorite Kandi Burruss took a moment to give fans insight about Jeannie joining the cast.
"I didn't understand. I don't know who makes these rumors up," Kandi told the outlet. "I think somebody secretly wants to get rid of me or something. I'm like, 'Too late. I already filmed Season 14.’”
As ET reporter Nischelle Turner asked about the rumors of Jeannie coming to replace Kandi, the entrepreneur set the record straight.
"Now here's the thing, I'm cool with Jeannie," Kandi said. "And I love her. So, please, I would love for her to come on. Like for the next [season]. I don't know if somebody wants her to come through. I mean, it would be great to see her. I would love for her to be a part ... We're friends, so let me be the one to bring her on."
There's always a possibility we could end up seeing Jeannie Mai Jenkins on ‘RHOA’ in the future.
One of the things viewers love about Bravo is that the network is pretty unpredictable when it comes to casting — especially on RHOA.
Over the years, fans have seen many actors, models, and entrepreneurs become peach-holders. And while some ladies were only given a one-season test, others have been able to become household names over the years — we’re looking at you, Ms. Kenya Summer Moore!
Andy Cohen is always looking for women who can mesh well with the cast, so there is a possibility for Jeannie to be given a peach in the future. After all, she will be new to the Atlanta scene, she’s a well-known television host, and she already has a relationship with Kandi.
However, with many fans yearning for Nene Leakes return along with rumors of Cynthia Bailey possibly returning to the cast, anything can happen.