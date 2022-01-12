Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Her Hubby, Jeezy, Just Welcomed Their First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her husband, Jeezy (Jay Wayne Jenkins).

Jeannie took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first baby with the rapper on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, via an adorable photo capturing an empty hospital crib with a teeny-tiny blanket.

Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot on March 27, 2021, in an intimate-feeling ceremony held at their Atlanta home. The star announced that she was pregnant in September 2021.