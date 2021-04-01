Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy Just Secretly Tied the Knot!

It’s always the relationships you never see coming that turn out to be the couples you route for. While celebrity relationships are always a hot topic, fans always love when unlikely couples stand the test of time and find lasting love. And that’s the situation at hand with The Real host Jeannie Mai and rapper Young Jeezy.

While the two were considered to be a random pair, they’ve been giving us all a strong dose of couple goals since their pairing. And we have been eating it up. After all, Jeannie’s divorce was heartbreaking to watch and fans wanted to see her find love again. So, when the announcement that Jeannie and Jeezy got engaged was announced fans were thrilled and anticipating their nuptials.

Source: Getty Images

However, it looks like the anticipation is no longer needed. Jeannie and Jeezy have officially jumped the broom. Keep reading to get all the deets on the newlyweds.

So, when did Jeezy and Jeannie tie the knot?

We all know that Jeannie and Jeezy are a solid couple. After all, they have both professed their love for each other during media interviews and on their respective Instagram pages. And while many of us have been waiting to see their glitzy wedding come to life, the pandemic reared its ugly head and halted their plans.

Jeannie hasn't been shy about stating that a double wedding would be ideal — since a traditional Vietnamese wedding and another ceremony would allow the couple to celebrate their cultures. However, the couple was delayed like many engaged pairs due to COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

But, it turns out that love won and they didn't allow the state of the world to get in the way of them tying the knot. According to Vogue, the couple tied the knot at their home on March 27, 2021, exactly one year after their engagement.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," Jeannie told the outlet. "But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife."