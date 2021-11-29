'RHOA's Shereé Whitfield's Relationship With Her Boyfriend May Be on the Rocks

'RHOA's Shereé Whitfield's Relationship With Her Boyfriend May Be on the RocksBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 29 2021, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
Following the departure of Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are interested to see how Season 14 will pan out. With a cast that includes Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, returning OG Shereé Whitfield, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross, it’s safe to say that the ladies will serve up some drama. And with the latest news surrounding Shereé’s relationship, it appears that viewers have some entertainment to look forward to.
Reports share that Shereé and her boyfriend are currently going through a rough patch. As many fans recall, he was MIA on the show due to legal issues. Now, it appears that Shereé's boyfriend's presence on Season 14 is also up in the air. With rumors and allegations making their rounds on social media, viewers want answers. So, who is Shereé Whitfield’s boyfriend? Keep reading to find out.
Shereé’s boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, is a former basketball player.
In case you missed it, Tyrone Gilliams was first mentioned on RHOA by Shereé during Season 10. On the series, the 51-year-old shared that Tyrone was serving time in federal prison due to a “white-collar crime.”
According to Sportskeeda, “Tyrone was arrested in 2011 and received a 10-year sentence after being involved in a Ponzi scheme, which caused investors to lose $5 million.”
However, before Tyrone’s brush with the law, he played basketball at the University of Pennsylvania. After leaving his baller ambitions behind, Tyrone went on to form a commodities trading firm, TL Gilliams, LLC. Sportskeeda also shares that he had a brief stint as a hip-hop music promoter.
Tyrone Gilliams has filed a cease and desist against Bravo.
The drama has officially started! According to TMZ, Tyrone is not too pleased with having been featured in past seasons of RHOA. As a result, he has officially filed a cease and desist against the network.
In the legal document obtained by the outlet, Tyrone alleges that the show has been using his name and likeness without his permission. And although he hasn’t actually been on camera, Tyrone claims that he was often discussed by cast members and that the network has been profiting off of him.
Now, Tyrone wants Bravo to respect his decision to not be featured on the show in any capacity.
“We hereby demand that production and the network comply with the cease and desist of any and all exploitation of Mr. Gilliams’ name and likeness, remove all programming (and related social media posts) that unlawfully and fraudulently use Mr. Gilliams’ name and likeness, and cease and desist marketing, advertising, and exploiting any content that contains Mr. Gilliams’ name and likeness,” reads the document.
Whew chile!
Are Shereé and Tyrone still together? Fans are unsure.
In light of Tyrone’s cease and desist, fans are wondering where his relationship with Shereé stands. TMZ reports that things between the two are currently on shaky ground.
Sources, per the site, reveal that RHOA almost cost Tyrone his freedom. On Nov. 6, 2021, Shereé reportedly went to Philadelphia to visit Tyrone who is currently in home confinement after being released from prison.
Things took a left turn after the reality star planned on shooting scenes with Tyrone outside of his home. He passed on shooting the scenes and production allegedly told Tyrone’s attorneys that the scene would be edited to look like he had stood Shereé up.
Making matters worse, photos of Shereé sitting at a restaurant alone started to circulate online. And since Shereé’s relationship was set to be a focal point of her storyline, Tyrone refusing to film may pose a problem.
Unfortunately, Shereé and Tyrone have yet to speak out publicly since the incident occurred. So, while it’s unclear if the pair is still together, things are not in a great place. There is a chance that Tyrone and Shereé can patch things up, but only time will tell.