Melody and Martell Holt's Relationship Ended After “Irretrievable Breakdown”

“Melody left the house with my kids because I told her I wanted a divorce,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “She blocked me from calling or texting my children. … I wasn’t in these ‘streets,’ I was in my house. She’s too busy listening to y’all on Facebook and Instagram allowing her not to properly get over our issues that occurred months ago.”

Martell also claimed that he had recently traveled five hours to see his kids, but Melody left half an hour before his arrival — leading him to think that she has a tracker on his phone.

“I spent 14 hours on the road and riding around in Clayton, Brundidge, and Ozark looking for my family, but to no avail,” he added in the comment.