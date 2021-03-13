Melody and Martell Holt's Relationship Ended After “Irretrievable Breakdown”By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 13 2021, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
If you’re wondering if Melody Holt is still married to Martell Holt, you should know it’s no longer “love and marriage” for this Love & Marriage: Huntsville couple.
Melody filed for divorce from Martell in June 2020, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage and ruling out any chance of reconciliation, according to a divorce petition obtained by Bossip. She said she and Martell split that April and that she moved from Alabama to Georgia following the breakup.
Melody and Martell Holt had been dealing with his past infidelity.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville cameras were rolling as Melody and Martell discussed his past infidelity during their first couples’ therapy session. During that Season 1 episode, Martell told the therapist that he and Melody were “almost over that hump.” But Melody begged to differ, saying she wasn’t “even up half one side on the hump yet.”
The mother of four also said in the petition that she and Martell — her husband since July 2008 and her co-star on the OWN reality show — should share legal and physical custody of their kids, and that neither one of them should pay child support. She did ask, however, for a judge to split the couple’s assets and debts, including a federal tax lien for $131,483 on income from 2018, according to Bossip.
Melody also elaborated on the toll his affair took on her emotions. “I felt like the person who was supposed to be my partner was more like my enemy now because I felt like I had to try to protect myself,” she said in that episode. “And it made me feel like you didn’t care enough about me, who’d been there with you since day one, to put me first and my feelings first. You put self first. And that’s not what relationship or marriage is about.”
Martell claimed Melody left with their kids in April 2020.
In April 2020, Martell told Instagram followers that Melody had moved out.
“Melody left the house with my kids because I told her I wanted a divorce,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “She blocked me from calling or texting my children. … I wasn’t in these ‘streets,’ I was in my house. She’s too busy listening to y’all on Facebook and Instagram allowing her not to properly get over our issues that occurred months ago.”
Martell also claimed that he had recently traveled five hours to see his kids, but Melody left half an hour before his arrival — leading him to think that she has a tracker on his phone.
“I spent 14 hours on the road and riding around in Clayton, Brundidge, and Ozark looking for my family, but to no avail,” he added in the comment.
Melody said she reached a breaking point with Martell.
In a recent interview with Madame Noire, Melody opened up about her breakup with Martell.
“The reason I made the decision to leave and walk away — and this would have been if the spotlight had been on us or not — is because I do believe in grace and mercy. I do believe in giving people chances and opportunities. However, at some point there are no more chances. That breaking point occurs and … people get fed up.”
She went on: “For me, it was one of those situations to where I’ve given you enough chances. You continue to go against the marriage vows, so I’m out.”