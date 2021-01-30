So, Did Martell Holt and His Mistress From 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Have Their Baby?

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns tonight, January 30, and we are just dying to dive back into the drama . Love & Marriage: Huntsville stars Melody and Martell Holt are in the middle of a super messy divorce which got even messier back in October when Melody announced on Instagram Live that Martell and his mistress, Arionne Curry, are expecting a baby together.

“I filed for divorce and you told me you had a baby on the way. You told me you had a baby on the way and she wasn’t getting rid of it because she’s gotten rid of kids for y’all before and she wasn’t doing it this time. So why are you even bothering me. So I’m asking you now, just leave me alone," Melody said. According to multiple sources, Arionne was indeed pregnant at the time of this IG Live, and that this wasn't even the first time she and Martell had gotten pregnant.

According to rumors, Arionne had gotten pregnant a few years before, but decided to terminate the pregnancy to avoid more drama. Martell and Arionne had reportedly been seeing each other for about five years in total.

So, does Martell have a new baby with Arionne?

According to a "rock solid" source, Arionne was supposed to have given birth to a baby boy in December 2020, which means her and Martell's baby is about a month old now. However, there is no evidence of a baby boy on either Arionne or Martell's Instagram. It's unclear if Martell and Arionne are even together at this point, because the pregnancy and divorce has really shaken things up between the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

“Despite Arionne’s pregnancy, she and Martell are not getting along. And she’s been depressed over the pregnancy and all the drama the show has brought into her life," a source says.

Article continues below advertisement

According to some reports, it's possible that Arionne will be appearing on Love & Marriage: Hunstville this season to tell her side of the story. That'll be pretty major if that happens, since we've already got enough to unpack between Melody and Martell, who were married for 12 years before getting divorced, and share four children together. Melody gave birth to their daughter in December 2019, but the two filed for divorce June 2020.

Aside from cheating, Melody has plenty of negative things to say about her soon-to-be ex-husband. For instance, she's shaded him on IG Live, alluding that although he posts a lot of photos of himself and his children, he's really not that kind of father. Ouch. Just a day ago, Martell posted a photo of his first-born daughter, Mariah, on her birthday getting her nails done.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

"Today is “our” special day!🤣 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR 1st BORN. I waited until I was 30 to create beautiful Mariah. 9 years later... She is such a blessing. She said she wanted alone time with her Dad on today, so getting her nails done is the 1st stop," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

You'll just have to watch new episodes of Love & Marriage: Huntsville to see if more Arionne-Martell drama will unfurl (it likely will).