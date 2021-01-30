Justin Timberlake Made Tabloid Headlines While Filming His New Movie ‘Palmer’

One night in November 2019, Justin and Alisha had a night on the town in the Big Easy, sipping drinks on the balcony of New Orleans Absinthe House bar. In one photo posted by The Sun , Alisha rests her hand on Justin’s leg, and in another pic, the pair hold hands under the table.

The issue? Justin was married to Jessica Biel, with whom he had a son at the time. And the singer-turned-actor apologized for his “lapse of judgment” via Instagram.