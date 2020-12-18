Alisha Wainwright Wanted to Be a Scientist Before Making Her Way in the Acting World

It wasn’t that long ago that Justin Timberlake made headlines while filming in New Orleans for his Apple+ movie, Palmer. He seemed highly intoxicated while out partying on a balcony and cozying up to his co-star in the film, Alisha Wainwright.

Alisha’s reputation seemed to be dead and buried before the world even got a chance to really get to know her. However, after the trailer for Palmer was released in December 2020, it seems like she may get a second chance.

“It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening,” the source told People. “He’s down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

One photo showed Alisha’s hand on the inside of Justin’s leg as the pair sat together. Another shot shows their hands intertwined. After much backlash from Justin and Alisha fans alike, an anonymous source came forward to say that the interaction was “completely innocent.”

Due to the public’s general affection for Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, it was no surprise that fans were left confused and angry when photos and video footage of Justin cuddling up with Alisha was leaked to the press. Until then, it seemed like Justin and Jessica had a special, loving relationship.

Alisha got her breakout role in the 2017’s series 'Shadowhunters.'

Before pursuing acting, Alisha had a completely different career in mind. She actually studied Botany at the University of Florida and, after graduation, moved to Panama to conduct field research in preparation for a Ph.D. "Science is one of the toughest industries because everyone is vying for the same pot of money to fund their research," she told W .

"I had a very weird anthropological-botanical focus, and I couldn’t find anyone to give me the money to study it. I had to shift my focus to something a little broader, and I wasn’t as interested in it," she continued.

Alisha then turned to another passion: acting. In 2012, Alisha was making regular appearances in a web comedy sketch on the YouTube channel Smosh. After her time on the web series, Alisha had several small roles on shows like Criminal Minds and Lethal Weapon.

However, she is best known for her role as Maia Roberts in the Freeform television series Shadowhunters, which premiered in 2017. The series is based on The Mortal Instruments book series by Cassandra Clare.

She also starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in the Netflix series Raising Dion. “The actress loves to travel, enjoys meeting new people and exploring new cultures,” The Sun reported.