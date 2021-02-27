Melody Holt's Brother Marcus Doesn't Think Martell Holt Is a Very Good Father

Melody Holt's Brother Marcus Doesn't Think Martell Holt Is a Very Good FatherBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Feb. 27 2021, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
During last week's episode of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, Martell Holt and Melody's brother Marcus Minnifield got into it about how terrible of a father everyone thinks Martell is (okay, how terrible of a father Marcus and Melody think he is, but, honestly, fair). The Feb. 20 episode of Love and Marriage: Hunstville was the Halloween episode we had seen in previews — both Martell and Marcus were dressed as pharaohs, which made the situation even more over the top.
It started when Marcus confronted Martell and said, "I haven’t seen you since you done pushed your wife out of your life. What the hell is going on with all this stuff?”
Martell replied by saying all Melody wants is fame and to be the "star," while he's focused on the kids. "I would definitely say we growing apart. I mean, like, you know, she wants to be on TV. She wants to be the star. The only thing right now I’m focused on. Just so I got my kids, right? That’s what I’m focused on," he said.
Marcus replied, “And I guess you won father of the year award. When the kids were at my house you know what they told me when it was time to go? They told Troy, ‘Can you be our daddy? I don’t want to go home.’” Ouch. This must have stung Martell, because he got even more defensive.
Marcus continued, telling his ex brother-in-law, "I’m telling what the kids said, Martell, and I’m telling you how they feel psychologically. So I don’t give a f**k about you. I care about the kids.”
Which is when Martelle threatened Marcus to stop making accusations. “If you say it again I’m going to f**k you up," Martell told Marcus. Before they broke out into a brawl, Marcus told him to walk away, which Martell did.
Who is Melody Holt's brother Marcus?
Marcus Minnifield is a real estate broker in Atlanta. Prior to real estate, he was a teacher. He lives with his husband Troy, something Marcus seems to disapprove of. In Love and Marriage, Martell insinuates that his former brother-in-law is a pedophile and doesn't seem to trust him around his children. Understandably, this upsets Melody, and she's vocal about how her ex treats her brother.
"I was so hot because that wasn’t his place. First of all, that wasn’t your place to — especially maliciously what you did, trying to put that — instill that there’s something wrong with their uncle. I didn’t like that at all. So I called him and cussed him out real tight," Melody said in the episode.
Viewers know that Martell is no place to judge anyone for how they live their life. After 12 years of marriage, he and Melody filed for divorce because Martell has been cheating on her with his mistress, Arionne Curry. The two reportedly share a baby together, although Martell hasn't publicly opened up about this yet.
And according to Melody, Martell isn't "Father of the Year" by any means. In one Instagram Live, Melody claimed that while her ex posts photos of himself and his kids, he's not really around much — which ties back to what Marcus was saying in last week's episode.
Will Martell and Marcus duke it out? Watch Love and Marriage: Huntsville Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on OWN.