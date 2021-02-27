Melody Holt's Brother Marcus Doesn't Think Martell Holt Is a Very Good Father

During last week's episode of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, Martell Holt and Melody's brother Marcus Minnifield got into it about how terrible of a father everyone thinks Martell is (okay, how terrible of a father Marcus and Melody think he is, but, honestly, fair). The Feb. 20 episode of Love and Marriage: Hunstville was the Halloween episode we had seen in previews — both Martell and Marcus were dressed as pharaohs, which made the situation even more over the top.

It started when Marcus confronted Martell and said, "I haven’t seen you since you done pushed your wife out of your life. What the hell is going on with all this stuff?”

Source: OWN

Martell replied by saying all Melody wants is fame and to be the "star," while he's focused on the kids. "I would definitely say we growing apart. I mean, like, you know, she wants to be on TV. She wants to be the star. The only thing right now I’m focused on. Just so I got my kids, right? That’s what I’m focused on," he said.

Marcus replied, “And I guess you won father of the year award. When the kids were at my house you know what they told me when it was time to go? They told Troy, ‘Can you be our daddy? I don’t want to go home.’” Ouch. This must have stung Martell, because he got even more defensive. Marcus continued, telling his ex brother-in-law, "I’m telling what the kids said, Martell, and I’m telling you how they feel psychologically. So I don’t give a f**k about you. I care about the kids.”

Source: OWN

Which is when Martelle threatened Marcus to stop making accusations. “If you say it again I’m going to f**k you up," Martell told Marcus. Before they broke out into a brawl, Marcus told him to walk away, which Martell did.

Source: OWN