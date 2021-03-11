Who Exactly Is Pastor Dwight From 'Married at First Sight'? Chris Calls Him Out on Facebook

Chris Williams on MAFS has once again proven how terrible of a human being he is, as he was recently shown to meet with his friend, Pastor Dwight. He told him about his plans to divorce Paige Banks so he could make up with ex Mercedes Myrick. Pastor Dwight expressed his disappointment, telling Chris how selfish and embarrassing he was acting. He claimed that his commitments to his wife should be prioritized over a past relationship. He lovingly called Paige a "diamond."

Apparently Chris was not happy about this episode and what Pastor Dwight had to say, because he took to Facebook to call him out, claiming that Chris actually called Pastor Dwight for advice about whether or not he should move forward with marrying Paige two weeks before the big day. "I want to be crystal clear. I called you and told you that I may have still been in love with her 2 weeks before the big day and I wanted to drop out, but was unsure due to my legal obligation," Chris said.

Pastor Dwight apparently told him to go through with it, even though he was having second thoughts. "You said 'it's just the devil and this process was God ordained.' You were the first person I called when I found out about the pregnancy, but then you told me that [Mercedes] was lying and not to believe her even though you had never met her."

Chris accused Pastor Dwight of playing it up for the camera: "You were never my pastor, you were my friend who filled in last minute to officiate [my wedding to Paige]. You know I wasn't mad because you mentioned a diamond metaphor. I was mad at the hour long conversation that people don't know about where you said some stuff that was disrespectful. You totally switched up on camera."

Source: Lifetime

So, who is Pastor Dwight exactly?

