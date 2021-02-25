A Reddit Post May Confirm the Marital Status of One 'MAFS' Season 12 Couple

Warning: SPOILERS for MAFS Season 12 are ahead. While the drama on MAFS usually revolves around the various couples as they attempt to get to know one another while navigating the early weeks of marriage, things are quite different for one pair on Season 12. Chris Williams and Paige Banks were one of the five duos placed together for the Atlanta-centric 12th season, and it didn't take long for fans to form opinions about their odds of staying together.

Many longtime fans of the Lifetime reality series were not happy with the way that Chris spoke to his new bride and, eventually, how he interacted with the other couples. Before the season even premiered, information leaked that Chris was actually already expecting a baby with his ex-fiancée. When he told his wife about this on the show, she took the news in stride, and she commended him on his strength.

Though things might be going well (at the moment) for Paige and Chris on MAFS, he's allegedly been spotted in Cancun with his ex-fiancée. Photos have been shared that place the reality star in Mexico in February of 2021, and they might spoil the Season 12 ending. Keep reading for the latest.

Chris opened up to Paige about the baby news during their 'MAFS' honeymoon. Though many fans knew about Chris' baby news before Season 12 even premiered, it wasn't clear how much would be shared on the show. While Paige and Chris were celebrating their honeymoon in Las Vegas, he learned that he was expecting a baby with his ex-fiancée, Mercedes Myrick. After declaring that he needed to deal with some "devastating" news on his own, Chris eventually told his wife. Later on, he shared the news with the four other couples. "I found out some disturbing news today," Chris shared before Paige told him that "disturbing" wasn't the right word. "Some surprising news today. I was engaged and my ex-fiancée is pregnant." The other pairs were understandably surprised by the news. As the honeymoon wrapped up, Paige still remained by her husband's side. But, it seems like things have changed drastically in the months since the show filmed.