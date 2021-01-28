Which 'Married at First Sight' Season 12 Couples Are Still Together? [SPOILERS]

Both Haley (28) and Jacob (38) are totally ready to settle down, so that's one thing that's working for the couple. "Being single for so long, I do what I want to do when I want to do it, and nobody's going to tell me otherwise," Haley said. Jacob shared that at his age, he wants to get married. However, they have a 10-year age gap, which could be problematic, and Haley has shared that she has trust issues from previous relationships. Will that impact her relationship with Jacob? We'll see.