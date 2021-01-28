Which 'Married at First Sight' Season 12 Couples Are Still Together? [SPOILERS]By Gina Vaynshteyn
Jan. 28 2021, Published 1:56 a.m. ET
The Season 12 premiere of Married at First Sight was only two weeks ago, but we are dying to know which couples ended up together. Sure, we'll find out in due time, but that doesn't make us any less curious. Fans are already speculating Paige and Chris are doomed, and that, on the opposite spectrum, Briana and Vincent are soul mates. The road to Decision Day is weeks away, but are our collective guesses right?
'MAFS' Season 12 coupes that are still together:
While it's hard to say at this point, here's what we know so far in terms of which Season 12 MAFS are still together. FYI, Lifetime does have contestants sign an NDA, making it difficult for them to leak their current relationship status on social media, but we'll be updating this as things slip through the cracks.
Virginia and Erik
At first, it seems like Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs might not make it as a married couple. Sure, Erik thinks Virginia (a 26-year-old who loves to party and drink) is beautiful, but Erik (a 36-year-old pilot) is more serious and reserved. But it seems like the couple is pretty happy, and even Erik's parents seem to really like Virginia (contrary to what the episodes of MAFS want you to think, sources say his parents "fell in love with Virginia.")
Paige and Chris
A lot of fans are on the fence about Paige Banks (27) and Chris Williams (27), mainly because of Chris. It was discovered that not only was Chris recently engaged (he called off the wedding before going on MAFS), had a tattoo of his ex covered up, but his ex-fiancee is carrying his child. That's...kind of a lot to deal with for a newlywed couple. Is Paige ready to be a stepmom?
Haley and Jacob
Both Haley (28) and Jacob (38) are totally ready to settle down, so that's one thing that's working for the couple. "Being single for so long, I do what I want to do when I want to do it, and nobody's going to tell me otherwise," Haley said. Jacob shared that at his age, he wants to get married. However, they have a 10-year age gap, which could be problematic, and Haley has shared that she has trust issues from previous relationships. Will that impact her relationship with Jacob? We'll see.
Briana and Vincent
28-year-old Briana is ready to get married, and Vincent (27) feels the same way. The chemistry between these two is undeniably remarkable; they already seem like a couple that has been together for years, not days. The only thing that we've seen so far that has been an "issue" is that Briana is a pescatarian and Vincent likes to eat meat, but they sorted this out pretty quickly.
Ryan and Clara
Clara Fergus (27) has had nightmare relationships, so she's ready for someone great — for the long haul. Ryan (29) is ready for marriage and has parents who are the definition of everlasting love. But are Clara and Ryan good for each other? Clara says she falls in love super easily, while Ryan doesn't. This one is pretty up in the air, but we hope for the best.
