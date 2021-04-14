Erik and Virginia Have a Huge Hurdle to Overcome on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the biggest issues plaguing Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake on Season 12 of Married at First Sight is their inability to see eye to eye on a proper marriage and social life balance. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Virginia discusses this growing issue with Erik's sister-in-law and explains her side of things.

Like the experts on the show, Erik's sister-in-law is unafraid to express her concerns about the issue growing bigger. Virginia is still intent on going out with friends, but Erik is ready for her to settle down as much as he has.

Their marriage might suffer enough for the two to call it quits by D-Day, but no one wants that for them. Erik's sister-in-law probably won't talk sense into Virginia, but neither she nor Erik seem willing to budge on their individual stances.