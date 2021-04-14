Erik and Virginia Have a Huge Hurdle to Overcome on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 14 2021, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
One of the biggest issues plaguing Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake on Season 12 of Married at First Sight is their inability to see eye to eye on a proper marriage and social life balance. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Virginia discusses this growing issue with Erik's sister-in-law and explains her side of things.
Like the experts on the show, Erik's sister-in-law is unafraid to express her concerns about the issue growing bigger. Virginia is still intent on going out with friends, but Erik is ready for her to settle down as much as he has.
Their marriage might suffer enough for the two to call it quits by D-Day, but no one wants that for them. Erik's sister-in-law probably won't talk sense into Virginia, but neither she nor Erik seem willing to budge on their individual stances.
Erik's sister-in-law and Virginia have a talk on 'MAFS.'
In the clip, Erik's sister-in-law asks Virginia about her biggest obstacle with Erik and their marriage. Virginia reiterates her concern about Erik's disapproval of her time spent out with friends, both men and women. Erik's sister-in-law points out that if the roles were reversed, Virginia might not appreciate Erik being so social. But Virginia doesn't seem ready to give in.
"You know, her desire to still go out with her friends a lot in general, I think, will be not so great," Erik's sister-in-law tells the camera in the MAFS clip. "If she doesn't start seeing Erik as that number one, ride or die, this is my person, I think that's going to continue to upset Erik."
Virginia acknowledges Erik's worries about coming first in her life despite her tight-knit group of friends, but she isn't ready for a lifestyle change.
Virginia isn't ready to give up on partying with her friends.
To be fair, Virginia is quite a bit younger than Erik and while she's ready to be married, she is not as ready as he is to fully settle down, have children, and give up parts of her youth. She tells Erik's sister-in-law in the clip that she just wants Erik to trust her and trust that she is being honest with him when she's out with friends or sleeping over at the homes of her guy friends. But it's a lot.
"Erik, I know, struggles, because he thinks my friends are still kind of in front of him," Virginia admits in the clip. "Some of my friendships have been around for so, so long. But I think sometimes he thinks I'm not working to get him to that number one spot, which I am. And for him, I think it was just a little bit easier to kind of put me in that spot."
Erik has controlling moments for sure, but Virginia is definitely not perfect. She doesn’t give me I want to be a wife vibes. #MAFS— Destiny (@colourmecocoa) April 8, 2021
Erik and Virginia are having a hard time coming to a compromise on 'MAFS.'
In some ways, Erik and Virginia are one of the strongest couples on Season 12 of Married at First Sight. They have bonded over shared experiences and jokes, and their physical connection is off the charts.
But having different lifestyles has been an ongoing issue for them. And if they can't find a healthy compromise, it could be what does them in as a couple.
