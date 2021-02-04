Chris From 'MAFS' Allegedly Left His Pregnant Fiancée to Be on the Show

Married at First Sight Season 12 just started, and we already have a collective burning hatred for one of the contestants. Even though we knew Chris Williams came with some baggage, we didn't know how heavy that baggage would be. Or that he'd treat his bride, Paige Banks (who is sincerely lovely), so poorly. Fans are outraged for Paige and have actually taken to the MAFS Instagram account to express their disappointment.

Many even think Chris was cast knowing that he has an ex-fiancée and that she's allegedly expecting a child. But we'll get to that in a second. First thing's first: Who is Chris's ex?

Im really just the nicest person and one thing I do is mind my business...spread love ❤️ Lies are more entertaining than the truth

We also have this perhaps telling status update which shares the quote, "I feel bad for anybody minding my business. Poor baby gotta be confused af."

Mercedes' Facebook doesn't have a lot of personal information (and no evidence of a baby), but we do have some photos.

More proof of Mercedes' existence and her and Chris' relationship exist, like this leaked video of their engagement party that's making the rounds. Yikes.

So, it seems like Chris legit left Mercedes sometime late June or early July to be cast in MAFS and marry Paige Banks in August 2020.

Someone found Mercedes' mom's Facebook account and took screenshots. The update (which informed friends about her daughter and Chris testing positive for COVID) was posted June 28, 2020. You can't argue with a time stamp.

Chris William's ex-fiancée and alleged mother of his child is named Mercedes Myrick. Mercedes works at NBA TV in Atlanta, and used to be a Digital Content Producer at the sports site Bleacher Report. According to reports, Chris and Mercedes got engaged February 2020, and there's alleged evidence that the two quarantined together. Although Chris claims he and Mercedes broke up in May, there's evidence that shows they were still together in late June.

Fans are demanding justice for Paige Banks.

So, not only is Chris being shady about his relationship history, but he also led Paige on before their wedding night! Chris got all excited about having a "honeymoon baby" and then during the honeymoon, he told Paige he wanted to wait. He's described Paige as "beautiful in her own way," and admitted, "So I am not 100 percent attracted to [Paige]. When I saw her initially, it was like, 'Oh f**k! This is different from what I was used to!'" Fans feel that they were matched simply for ratings.

"Paige deserved better. Seems like her happiness was compromised for ratings. So sad," someone wrote on MAFS's Instagram. But Pastor Cal insisted that the experts matched the couple as best as they could. "Thank you for caring for Paige. We do also, and she knows it, since we're in communication with her. Rating are never more important than our couples," he wrote.

Pastor Cal also admitted that they don't always know how things are going to go. But couldn't this situation have been avoided? "We do our absolute best to match couples with integrity, but we can't predict how they will act when the cameras roll. We're surprised also," the pastor said.