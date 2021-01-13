Is There a Baby Bombshell on Season 12 of 'MAFS'? [SPOILERS]By Shannon Raphael
Updated
While the quick engagement timeline on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is often criticized, it's nothing compared to what the couples on Married at First Sight go through.
The hit experimental Lifetime series returns for Season 12 on Jan. 13, and the five Atlanta-based couples get a two-week engagement before meeting their spouses at the altar. They then go on luxury honeymoons before moving in together. Meanwhile, they're still trying to learn their partners' names and other basic things about them.
Though some viewers like to be surprised by the outcome of each season, there are many who just need answers to one simple question: who stays together?
Keep reading for the rumored MAFS Season 12 spoilers. Plus, find out which storyline will rock the entire season.
The 'MAFS' Season 12 spoilers we know so far.
While the current marital status of all five couples has yet to be revealed, there was one key spoiler released ahead of the Season 12 premiere. It features a storyline that has never been on the show before.
According to the Instagram account @MAFSFan (think of it like the Reality Steve for Married at First Sight) one couple immediately faces an insurmountable hurdle: a pregnancy.
Though other alums from the show have gone on to have kids, this duo is dealing with pregnancy news of another kind.
The couple dealing with the shocking news is Chris Williams II and Paige Banks. As viewers will learn in the Season 12 premiere, Paige is a 26-year-old accountant, realtor, and homeowner. Chris, who is one year older is equally career-driven. He's a restaurant owner and a finance manager who was actually engaged two times before signing up for the show.
Paige and Chris were initially matched because of their shared desire to have a big brood, but Chris apparently got started on his before the show began.
Per the Instagram account, Chris and Paige learn early on in their marriage that Chris' ex is expecting his baby. There's conflicting speculation about whether Chris knew of this baby news before going on the show.
Unsurprisingly, this will put the newly married couple into a predicament unlike any other.
Interestingly, the account also uncovered some other news about Chris' past. He got engaged to Mercedes Myrick in February of 2020, and their relationship may have lasted until the summer of 2020.
Season 12 commenced filming at the end of August, and casting concluded in June. He could have still been engaged when he was cast on the show.
Who are the 'MAFS' Season 12 couples?
Though Paige and Chris might be the frontrunners for the messiest Season 12 couple, there are four other couples who will keep the viewers intrigued.
Vincent (27) is an auto broker who gets married to Brianna (28), an engineer who prides herself on keeping a clean house.
Erik is a 34-year-old divorced military veteran who gets matched with Virginia, a 26-year-old account coordinator.
The oldest Season 12 cast member is 38-year-old Jacob. He's ready to have kids ASAP, while his 28-year-old bride, Haley, wants to get to know him. She works as an account executive.
Rounding out Season 12 is the fifth couple, Ryan (29) and Clara (27).
Which couples will stay together and likely appear on Couples' Cam? You'll have to tune in to find out.
Married at First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content, and it airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.