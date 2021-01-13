Is There a Baby Bombshell on Season 12 of 'MAFS'? [SPOILERS]

The hit experimental Lifetime series returns for Season 12 on Jan. 13, and the five Atlanta-based couples get a two-week engagement before meeting their spouses at the altar. They then go on luxury honeymoons before moving in together. Meanwhile, they're still trying to learn their partners' names and other basic things about them.

While the quick engagement timeline on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is often criticized, it's nothing compared to what the couples on Married at First Sight go through.

Keep reading for the rumored MAFS Season 12 spoilers . Plus, find out which storyline will rock the entire season.

Though some viewers like to be surprised by the outcome of each season, there are many who just need answers to one simple question: who stays together?

The 'MAFS' Season 12 spoilers we know so far.

While the current marital status of all five couples has yet to be revealed, there was one key spoiler released ahead of the Season 12 premiere. It features a storyline that has never been on the show before. According to the Instagram account @MAFSFan (think of it like the Reality Steve for Married at First Sight) one couple immediately faces an insurmountable hurdle: a pregnancy. Though other alums from the show have gone on to have kids, this duo is dealing with pregnancy news of another kind.

The couple dealing with the shocking news is Chris Williams II and Paige Banks. As viewers will learn in the Season 12 premiere, Paige is a 26-year-old accountant, realtor, and homeowner. Chris, who is one year older is equally career-driven. He's a restaurant owner and a finance manager who was actually engaged two times before signing up for the show.

Paige and Chris were initially matched because of their shared desire to have a big brood, but Chris apparently got started on his before the show began. Per the Instagram account, Chris and Paige learn early on in their marriage that Chris' ex is expecting his baby. There's conflicting speculation about whether Chris knew of this baby news before going on the show.

Source: Instagram

