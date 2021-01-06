Meet the 'Married at First Sight' Season 12 Couples Before Their Journeys Begin

Every season of Lifetime's reality show Married at First Sight has the same formula. A handful of couples meet for the first time on their wedding day and get married. They then spend the next several weeks deciding if staying together is what they really want, or if they want to divorce.

Season 12, which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET, is no different. The only catch is that there is a new group of people who are looking for everlasting love and are willing to put it all on the line to find it with a total stranger. The cast this time around also features the series' first-ever divorced single and one person pushing 40.

Meet the Married at First Sight Season 12 couples now!