Which Parts of 'Married at First Sight' Are Actually Real? Here's What We Know

While the premise of the show exists in that two people who have never met get married, the goal of the show should be to set up happy relationships. Reportedly, the producers want people truly looking for love, not for fame, and even force a year-long media ban on all the participants because of this.

If that’s the case, the producers and matchmakers should really be setting up couples that work. However, out of 39 couples, only 12 remain married, and only five have started a family together. Maybe the show should actually be called Married at First Sight, Divorced at Second.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.