Are Any Season 16 'MAFS' Couples Still Together? Fans Are Rooting for a Few (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 16 of Married at First Sight. Season 16 of Married at First Sight features five couples from Nashville who are all here because they've been unsuccessful at finding marriage in real life. Luckily, the experiment does often work for some, so which Married at First Sight Season 16 couples are still together?

There are already spoilers floating around the internet that hint at who makes it and which couples may decline to stay married on Decision Day. And, since D-Day is still weeks away at this point, it's hard not to wonder right now what happens at the end of the season.

Source: Lifetime

While some MAFS spoilers may not be totally accurate, there are often leaks that prove to be true. And, as the season progresses, it will be a little easier to see which couples have what it takes and which ones are just forcing something that won't work for them in the end. According to the spoiler account MAFSFan on Instagram, just one Season 16 couple opts to stay married at the end of the season. That means four of them are rumored to end on Decision Day.

Mackinley and Domynique

Source: Lifetime

This may be one of the couples that bites the dust, come Decision Day. According to the spoiler account, Domynique "will allegedly have a big issue with Mackinley not having his own place in Nashville." If that's a hint that these two can't get past such a big issue, then they could be headed for divorce toward the end of the season.

Nicole and Christopher

Source: Lifetime

MAFS fans are already rooting for Nicole and Christopher, and for good reason. Christopher has been unable to stay in a long-term relationship thus far, but his heart is in the right place and he and Nicole are off to a great start. Right now, fans see a solid future with these two and we are inclined to agree. At least, for the time being.

Clint and Gina

Source: Lifetime

Gina and Clint's wedding day goes well on MAFS and one fan tweeted that the couple has "good vibes." Another shared, "They seem to not match but somehow will fit into each other's lives." Could they be the one couple that surprises us all and remains married? If the spoiler is accurate and just one couple is still together on MAFS, Gina and Clint are solid contenders.

Jasmine and Airris

Source: Lifetime

The jury is still out on Jasmine and Airris, but out of the five couples, they don't appear to be the strongest. Airris is coming in hot off being used to one night stands and Jasmine has been hurt in the past. They honestly feel like one of those MAFS couples that has trouble from the honeymoon and on.

Kristen and Shaquille

Source: Lifetime

Fans appear to be split on whether or not Kristen and Shaquille make it on MAFS. Some fans believe Kristen just isn't into her new husband and that she won't be able to get there, so to speak. Others think the couple has potential and that they could work out and say yes on Decision Day.

