Meet the 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Couples

The only thing to make the end of a season of Married at First Sight better is getting to meet a whole new set of couples who may or may not last, come Decision Day. And we have the Married at First Sight Season 16 cast here to tell us just what to expect from the 2023 season.

While the show still has a success rate for couples that's lower than the amount of divorces that result from the series, we're still hopeful that some of these Season 16 couples make it.