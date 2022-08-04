'Married at First Sight' has been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17.

Sad you missed out on the Nashville casting? Are you a Denver resident looking to get hitched on national television? Here are some questions you have to answer for the official Married at First Sight Season 17 casting call.

1. Have you been married before?

2. Would you feel comfortable marrying someone who has been married before?

3. Do you have any children? Do you want any children?

4. What was your childhood like? Are your parents still together? How has their relationship impacted how you view love?