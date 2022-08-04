'Married at First Sight' Has Been Renewed for Seasons 16 and 17
Would you trust your romantic fate to a panel of experts who match you into marriage? Brave singles have been stepping up to the plate, or rather, down the aisle, ever since Married at First Sight premiered in 2014, and we've been hooked ever since!
After 15 seasons of high-stakes drama, we're all curious to know about the future of our favorite show.
'Married at First Sight' has been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17.
Married at First Sight has not only been renewed for Season 16, but they're also already casting single ladies and men for Season 17!
A March 2022 report from Showbiz Cheat Sheet spotted a casting call for willing singles in Nashville for Married at First Sight Season 16.
Now, if you click on the same official casting call link, the applications are still open — this time, for singles in Denver. Does that mean that Married at First Sight Season 16 has already wrapped filming?
Possibly, but there's still no official release date for Season 16. It's safe to presume that Lifetime will announce the premiere date once the finale of Married at First Sight Season 15 airs!
How do you get on 'MAFS'?
Sad you missed out on the Nashville casting? Are you a Denver resident looking to get hitched on national television? Here are some questions you have to answer for the official Married at First Sight Season 17 casting call.
1. Have you been married before?
2. Would you feel comfortable marrying someone who has been married before?
3. Do you have any children? Do you want any children?
4. What was your childhood like? Are your parents still together? How has their relationship impacted how you view love?
There are about 70 questions total on the Married at First Sight casting call application. However, if you're happy sitting back and watching the drama unfold from the safety of your couch, we understand!
After all, we haven't even hit Decision Day yet for Married at First Sight Season 15!
When is Decision Day for 'MAFS' Season 15?
Decision Day is the official Married at First Sight Moment with a capital M — where each couple decides if they want to stay married or get divorced.
As Distractify previously reported, the Decision Day episode for Married at First Sight Season 15 will likely take place sometime in November or December 2022.
Given that tentative Decision Day date, we likely won't see Married at First Sight Season 16 premiere until sometime in 2023. But there is a bright side to the long wait for another season: more time to move to Denver to apply for Married at First Sight Season 17!
You can watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.