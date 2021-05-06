'Married at First Sight' Fans Are Peeved That Decision Day Is Being "Dragged Out"

Love is becoming more and more of a nostalgic memory, a feeling that human beings used to really have. Now, there are countless reality TV shows that drag it through the mud and treat it as a punchline/ratings shortcut.

Nevertheless, we're fascinated with the concept of a soulmate. And shows like Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight take "experimental" approaches to better understanding the phenomenon. Speaking of the latter show, those experiments culminate in some dramatic moments, like "Decision Day," but when does Season 12's "d-day" actually go down?

There were tons of fans who expressed their discontent at a recent episode they felt could've very easily been Decision Day, as they believe enough had occurred in Season 12 already to warrant the final selections from the cast members. But they won't have to wait long as it's slated for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

So the "Decision Day" moniker is pretty appropriate, given the circumstances, because this is a heck of a choice that the participants have on their hands.

The married couples, who were "arranged" for one another by relationship experts (and no, not the Rock Trolls from Frozen, although that would make for interesting TV), have the choice to stay together or get a divorce, and they have to decide by a specific day, called "Decision Day."

Pastor Calvin Roberson recently dished on why 'Married at First Sight' has a relatively high marriage rate.

The ordained minister runs a marriage counseling organization with his wife, Wendy called "Married and Naked." The two have traveled to tons of different places all around the globe to help people with their relationship problems. And while the focus of their business is to uplift couples and help them through their relationship problems, many people like Pastor Cal for his willingness to broach tough subjects.

There was the time he told Season 10's Zach Justice that he's just straight up a bad husband. Zach and his wife ended up divorcing after he basically friend-zoned Mindy and said he was hoping to build an attraction to her. However, that attraction never came. Things finally came to an end after Zach started hitting on one of Mindy's friends. It didn't help that some of her other pals told her to "protect herself" in her relationship with Mr. Justice.

As far as current season cast members go, Shane was getting his fair share of hate for being "duplicitous" in his relationship, but there are other contestants in the series who aren't getting love either, like Chris. Madame Noire says he is "stringing Paige along" until Decision Day. During a confessional with the show's producers, Chris said, "I’m starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce."

Source: Lifetime