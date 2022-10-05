Dr. Pia Holec Is One of the Brand-New Experts on 'Married at First Sight'
When it comes to Season 15 of Married at First Sight, eagle-eyed viewers soon realized the San Diego couples weren't the only new faces on the show. After longtime franchise expert Dr. Viviana Coles departed from the fan-favorite reality series in favor of other opportunities, Lifetime revealed two new experts would take over: DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec.
For those unaware, DeVon is a well-known Hollywood producer and relationship advisor; meanwhile, Dr. Pia is a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples therapy. Although we can't wait to see her in action and help out the San Diego relationship scene through MAFS, we can't help but wonder: Is Dr. Pia married? Let's find out!
So, is Dr. Pia from 'Married at First Sight' actually married?
Following her first appearance in Married at First Sight, fans were hooked; several viewers quickly scrambled to discover everything they could about the expert. Of course, many wanted to know her relationship status, so is Dr. Pia married?
As of this writing, it appears Dr. Pia is neither married nor dating anyone. She keeps her personal life under wraps and off of social media; her Instagram is full of career-related posts and brief videos in which she offers relationship advice and tips.
Dr. Pia earned her PsyD from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
After earning her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Dr. Pia studied at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She received her Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in 2015. Per her official Linkedin profile, Dr. Pia currently works as a psychotherapist in private practice at Journey Psychology Center, LLC. in Chicago.
As previously stated, Dr. Pia specifically practices sex and couples therapy; however, her Linkedin profile offers a more thorough description of her specializations. Since joining Journey Psychology Center in August 2022, Dr. Pia has specialized "in working with minority populations in the areas of sex therapy, relationship issues, family of origin concerns, and trauma."
Additionally, Dr. Pia is passionate about "working with underserved, minority populations." This interest came about from her Chicago roots, specifically being exposed to mental healthcare early on in her life, thanks to her mother, Denyce Ellis who worked as a social worker for the Department of Children and Family Services.
In June 2022, Dr. Pia announced to her Instagram followers that she would be joining the cast of MAFS:
"SURPRISE! I’ve been doing some pretty dope things! I was approached by @mafslifetime to be a guest expert on the upcoming season!" Dr. Pia wrote. "I’m super excited to share this experience with you. I really enjoyed mixing things up with the couples and bringing my direct, no BS, skills-based approach to the show. Make sure you tune in for the start of the season on July 6th!"
New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.