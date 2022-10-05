Dr. Pia Holec Is One of the Brand-New Experts on 'Married at First Sight'

In June 2022, Dr. Pia announced to her Instagram followers that she would be joining the cast of MAFS:

"SURPRISE! I’ve been doing some pretty dope things! I was approached by @mafslifetime to be a guest expert on the upcoming season!" Dr. Pia wrote. "I’m super excited to share this experience with you. I really enjoyed mixing things up with the couples and bringing my direct, no BS, skills-based approach to the show. Make sure you tune in for the start of the season on July 6th!"