Why Did Dr. Viviana Leave 'Married at First Sight'? Fans Have Questions
Get ready, Married at First Sight fans, as the hit reality show is gearing up to bring all of its drama to San Diego for Season 15. However, longtime viewers may notice that there are some changes in the show — notably, who is taking part in it this time around.
After Lifetime revealed in May 2022 that two new experts (DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec) would be joining this season of Married at First Sight, Dr. Viviana Coles announced the following month that she would not be returning for the season.
So, why did Dr. Viviana decide to leave Married at First Sight? Let's unpack all of the known details.
Why did Dr. Viviana leave 'Married at First Sight'?
When Lifetime announced details about Season 15 of Married at First Sight — and didn't include Dr. Viviana's name alongside Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and the two new experts — fans began asking questions. She then took to Instagram to break down what was going on.
"I have always stayed busy with meaningful projects in my professional and personal life," she wrote, telling fans the reason for her departure was that "I have decided to focus more of that energy on new exciting opportunities to further my mission to help others in their intimate relationships."
With that being said, she added, "I won't be returning to Married at First Sight next season but I am so grateful for my 7 seasons of Unscripted TV Series with Kinetic Content. I believe in the MAFS process and in my colleagues and will continue to wish all of the upcoming participants the best."
Rumors about Dr. Viviana's departure began swirling in March 2022 among fans, but her exit wasn't confirmed until the new experts were announced and Dr. Viviana shared the news herself.
"It's a very emotional day, but I'm so grateful for this opportunity. I'm so grateful to have been a part of this process and to have been a part of bringing couples together in love and teaching individuals on how they can be the best partner to others — what to do and what not to do," she wrote on Instagram.
'Married at First Sight' stars are sad to see Dr. Viviana go.
Under the series of Instagram posts that Dr. Viviana shared regarding her departure, many Married at First Sight stars wrote touching messages to the expert.
Season 9 star Iris Caldwell commented, "Honestly you were absolutely amazing! I am so blessed to have had you as a coach, my cheerleader, my therapist, my support!! Thank you much Dr. Vivi for everything. I mean I still reach out even now for advice so thank you for all your transparency STILL! Your biggest supporter."
Fellow Season 9 star Beth Bice chimed in with, "Good luck dr. V you are going to do such amazing things !!!"
This was also echoed by Season 11's Amani Randall, who commented, "Well wishes for future endeavors."
Although Dr. Viviana is no longer a part of the MAFS universe, she is keeping busy. Fans can find her on a book tour promoting her new work The 4 Intimacy Styles: The Key to Lasting Physical Intimacy.
Be sure to check out the new season of MAFS premiering on July 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.