Binh, Morgan, Nate, and Stacia from 'Married at First Sight' Season 15
Meet the Couples in 'Married at First Sight' Season 15

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

May 26 2022, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Season 14 of Married at First Sight was full of highs and lows for most of the couples. And although not every couple left the show still married, viewers are excited to know about the Married at First Sight Season 15 cast.

Because yes, the cast was announced, and yes, we need to know everything about the group of hopeful singles from San Diego, Calif.

Who are the 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 couples?

Even before Married at First Sight Season 14 ended, fans were curious about the cast for Season 15. Such is the way with this show, though. Once a season is on its way out, it's time to look ahead to see what the future holds.

And now that we know some details about the Season 15 cast, it's hard not to get excited. Read on to get to know the official Married at First Sight Season 15 couples.

'Married at First Sight's Season 14 cast
Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch
Four years ago, Krysten was engaged, but she never got married. Mitch has never been engaged, married, or even in many serious relationships. He's hopeful that Married at First Sight is what he needs to find its best match and Krysten is ready for a solid connection after struggling to find someone to marry after her failed engagement. Hopefully they find what they need in each other.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel
Lindy is another Season 15 Married at First Sight cast member who was engaged once before. Her engagement didn't end in marriage, however, and she was single for two years before she signed up for the show's experiment. Miguel has been in plenty of relationships, though, which could be either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how well-matched he and Lindy are.

Justin and Alexis

Justin and Alexis
Alexis was proposed to three times before she was cast on Married at First Sight. Justin doesn't have experience in engagements or proposals, but he is ready for marriage and settling down. Could Alexis be the woman for him and vice versa? She doesn't want to settle and she probably won't stay in this marriage just for convenience.

Binh and Morgan

Binh and Morgan
Morgan is ready to settle down and start her life with a partner. Binh, whose parents met at a refugee camp in New Orleans after they left their home country of Vietnam, wants to find love at first sight like them. It might be a pipe dream, but if there's anywhere to find love at first sight, it's Married at First Sight.

Nate and Stacia

Nate and Stacia
Both Stacia and Nate grew up with single parents, though they have different mindsets about finding partners for themselves. Stacia refuses to settle, which could mean she has high standards that Nate may not be able to meet. And Nate wants to settle down with a wife who is as ambitious professionally as he is.

Married at First Sight premieres with a three-hour event on July 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Latest Married At First Sight News and Updates

