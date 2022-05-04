'Married at First Sight' Season 15 Is Happening — Here's Everything We Know

'Married at First Sight' Season 15 Is Happening — Here's Everything We KnowBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 4 2022, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Season 14 of Married at First Sight is full of the drama, seemingly ill-matched couples, and questions about who will stay together, much like the seasons that came before it. But as the season winds down, viewers can't help but wonder when Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres. Or, more importantly, if there's a Season 15 at all.
Married at First Sight is one of those Lifetime reality shows that has been on so long there's usually no question about its lifespan on the network. There are even specials that air before and during the series that show how much Married at First Sight content fans want.
Which, spoiler alert, is a lot. But what does the future hold after Season 15?
When is 'Married at First Sight' Season 15?
The application for Season 15 of Married at First Sight, which was removed and replaced by the Season 16 Nashville season application, previously listed the filming dates.
At the time, the application said filming would begin in late January 2022. This means viewers can likely expect Season 15 of Married at First Sight to drop in the summer of 2022.
Judging by past seasons of Married at First Sight, two seasons premiere each year. Season 14 was released at the beginning of 2022 and ends in May 2022. Summer seasons typically premiere in July. So right now, it's totally possible that Season 15 will be out in July 2022.
Where was 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 filmed?
Married at First Sight Season 15 was filmed in San Diego, Calif. This marks the first West Coast season and, at the time of filming, viewers shared alleged updates on reddit to keep other fans up to date on the couples to expect in the summer 2022 season.
In March 2022, one redditor shared that they believed their fiancé saw a film crew in the area.
If Season 15 began filming in January 2022, then the cast was likely still shooting in San Diego in March. Clearly, fans are already pumped for a new season before Season 14's Decision Day has even come and gone.
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is also all but certain.
Even though Married at First Sight Season 15 hasn't even premiered yet, there's a good chance we're getting Season 16 afterward. The casting website, which previously featured the application for San Diego, now features a new one for Nashville. And as long as Season 16 happens, it will likely premiere in January 2023.
Despite there being more Married at First Sight divorces than successful marriages, people keep signing up for the show. One thing Married at First Sight fans can count on is that they'll get a new batch of dramatic couples around the same time twice each year.
And right now, literally no one is complaining about that.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.