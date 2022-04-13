At the start of the season, when Alyssa sees Chris on their wedding day, it's clear that she doesn't feel an instant attraction to him. While there's nothing wrong with that, Alyssa's first impression of Chris sets the tone of their entire marriage — which lasts just a couple of weeks, mind you.

In a separate interview with Alyssa in February 2022, she told us that she felt as if she blacked out for most of the wedding. Chris explained to us that he could tell right away that she had been crying.