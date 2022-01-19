Alyssa and Chris Might Be Doomed From the Start on 'Married at First Sight'By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 19 2022, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
The experts on Married at First Sight don't always get it right. In fact, if you look at past seasons, there are far more divorces than married couples who stuck it out after filming ended. According to some fans, Alyssa and Chris from Season 14 seem like another mismatched couple. So, are they still together after Married at First Sight Season 14?
Every season, the Married at First Sight experts have reasons for why they match the couples. In some cases, it's about each individual's qualities complimenting their new partner's personality. Other times, the experts believe the couples will work because the cast members in question have similar upbringings and experiences.
When it comes to Alyssa and Chris, however, some fans don't see how they could work in the long run. She has very specific tastes that she isn't shy about voicing on the show. Chris is ready for marriage and he would probably make a fine husband for someone on or off Married at First Sight. But some fans believe he might not check off all Alyssa's must-haves for her husband.
Are Alyssa and Chris still together after 'Married at First Sight' Season 14?
As of now in the season, Alyssa and Chris haven't gotten married, so they haven't met in person yet. There aren't any confirmed spoilers about Alyssa and Chris since filming has ended, but a preview of their wedding posted on a Married at First Sight fan Instagram account gives fans an idea of how poorly they start things off.
In the clip, Alyssa admits that Chris wouldn't normally be her type. By contrast, Chris says he sees "no red flags whatsoever" and he notes that Alyssa is beautiful. Alyssa tells producers her first impression of Chris is that he "looks like a real estate agent." It's not love at first sight for Alyssa. However, that doesn't mean things can't evolve from here.
But if previous seasons tell us anything, it's that the cast members who have specific tastes and legitimate checklists aren't happy in the long run if they aren't floored by their match.
On paper, Chris and Alyssa should work. At least, according to the experts. But if Alyssa isn't open to getting to know him beyond what she sees as someone out of her comfort zone, they could already be doomed.
'Married at First Sight' fans don't have high hopes for Alyssa and Chris.
One fan commented on a reddit thread about Alyssa that they believe "the show did her wrong giving her a guy that she obviously won't be attracted to." Another fan said Alyssa seems "too picky" for an experiment like the one on Married at First Sight.
While being "picky" and knowing what she wants, isn't a bad thing, it can be hard for someone like Alyssa to totally give herself over to the mercy of the experts.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.