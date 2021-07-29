'Married at First Sight' Foots the Bill for Plenty During the Wedding Planning Process

The U.S. version of Married at First Sight is similar to the U.K. version. However, no one attached to the U.S. version has come forward to explain who pays for the honeymoons.

Someone from the U.K. show revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets. In an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K., Season 2 cast member Clark Sherwood admitted that the show helps pay for certain things, but not every detail.