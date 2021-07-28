Will Johnny and Bao's Marriage Survive the Season Finale? Fans Think They're Headed for Divorce

Since Married At First Sight first premiered in 2014, experts have matched a total of 44 couples. But not all of them have survived the season finale. Among the couples who have been paired over the years, more than half have chosen to renew their vows on Decision Day, but only 30 percent of those marriages remain intact today.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight .

Although fans were first introduced to the couples during the MAFS matchmaking special, their one-of-a-kind quest for love officially began on July 21 in the television premiere of Season 13. That was where we met Johnny and Bao, the first Asian-American couple to participate in the social experiment.

It was revealed that Johnny and Bao met long before their introduction at the altar, but signs suggest that their marriage might not make it. So, are Johnny and Bao still together ?

Are Johnny and Bao still together?

It’s unclear whether Johnny and Bao are still together after Decision Day, but social media suggested that Johnny’s behavior on the July 21 episode of MAFS: Unfiltered seemingly confirmed the status of his marriage.

According to one Reddit user, Johnny appeared to be “disgusted” by Bao’s reaction to her sports-related wedding gifts, which she unwrapped shortly before they met for the first time (again). Bao says in the episode, "I hope he's not the kind of guy who would buy me power tools for our anniversary gift. And he doesn't know how to wrap! Oh man, holy moly. The lack of detail is painful ... I wanted a nerd, not a bro!"

Bao previously shared her apprehension about joining the MAFS cast and being matched with someone she already knew, and in the Season 13 premiere, her fears were realized.

After the identity of her husband was revealed, Bao noted that Johnny had a pretty notorious reputation for being a ladies man, and she was not impressed. Later, Johnny expressed that the feeling was mutual. After watching Bao’s response to her gifts in real time, he said that his wife’s response was “really disappointing,” and so far, things are looking pretty grim for the newlyweds.

A viewer wrote on Reddit, “If they were still together he would have been more [like], ‘She just didn't understand the gifts,’ or, ‘The wedding jitters were getting the best of her.’ But he was legit disgusted, saying that was a turn-off.” Very rarely do the experts match singles who have met before their wedding day. But how did Johnny and Bao meet? Here’s how they know each other.

