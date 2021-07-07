'MAFS' Season 13 Kicks Off With a Peek Into How the Experts Work Their Magic (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In the clip, Dr. Viviana asks Bao what she's looking for in a future husband and Bao replies that she's pretty sure about what she does and doesn't want. For starters, she prefers a Caucasian or Asian man, but she's worried that marrying an Asian person like herself might mean seeing someone she already knows at the altar because, as she explains, she knows many people in the Asian community.

She also wants a nerd because she considers herself to be one.

"I love nerds," Bao says. "I feel I'm nerdy myself and I love nerds."

This is made all the clearer as Bao explains she keeps an Excel sheet of her bread dough recipes to get the formula perfect. Yes — she really does.