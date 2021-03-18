If Dr. Viviana Coles Can't Fix Chris and Paige on 'MAFS,' Then Nobody Can

While we don't know Dr. Viviana's husband very well, it appears that his name is Bobby (he goes by "Bob" on Instagram ), and the two have been together for quite some time. In July 2020, Dr. Viviana shared a photo of the two of them celebrating their 13th anniversary, which is super impressive, but not surprising. If anyone can maintain a great relationship, it's a relationship expert, right?

Bob/Bobby is often featured on Dr. Viviana's Instagram, but it seems like the therapist wants to keep her kids out of the spotlight, and certainly off of her social media pages, which is understandable.

Maybe Dr. Viviana can help Chris and Paige — or maybe they're beyond a professional's guidance at this point.

