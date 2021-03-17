This 'Married at First Sight' Spinoff Is Basically 'MAFS' Meets 'Queer Eye'By Jamie Lerner
Mar. 17 2021, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
After 12 seasons of Married at First Sight and several spinoffs, producers decided it’s time for a new MAFS concept to get us out of our quarantine blues. Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will take 16 previous applicants for the original series that the producers didn’t think were ready for marriage and turn them into marriage material.
Over the course of eight hour-long episodes, the Married at First Sight: Unmatchables cast will be mentored by Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles. Each cast member wants to find love, but just can’t seem to figure out how. Each episode will feature one potential couple, and will end with their date to see, “if they can ultimately get out of their own way on their romantic journeys.”
The ‘Married at First Sight: Umatchables’ cast is full of wild cards.
Unlike previous seasons of Married at First Sight, the cast for Unmatchables is even more unhinged. These are people who producers describe as “diamonds in the rough who aren’t quite marriage material...yet.” In the past, we’ve seen arrests, blowout arguments, and unexpected pregnancies, but Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will be totally new.
One of the wildest contestants is Danielle, a 29-year-old who, “believes the earth is flat and monogamy is a scam.” There’s also Clyde, a 30-year-old who his friends describe as a “clean freak” and can’t date a woman unless her house is spotless. We’re also pumped to see Renise, a 33-year old who, “loves wizards, magic, and… sex bondage.”
Some of the ‘Married at First Sight: Unmatchables’ cast has intimacy and commitment obstacles.
While some cast members seem a little out of the ordinary, others simply have fear around commitment which has prevented them from finding love in the past. Ashli, who’s 32 years old, hasn’t kissed a man in 11 years and has to move past her codependency with her roommate. Brandon, a 34-year-old, puts all his stock into his club promoter alter ego instead of committing to finding love.
Chaz, a 30-year-old ICU nurse bounces from relationship to relationship without getting past the surface level. And Ervin, who’s 37 years old, is the epitome of fear of commitment. He’s broken off four engagements! There’s also Gabrielle who is a hoot over text, but can’t seem to continue that vulnerability in person.
We can’t wait to see Sam, who will be part of the first same-sex couple in the franchise. He doesn’t seem to know who he is and just focuses on being the “life of the party” instead of a reliable partner. Megan, a gorgeous 27-year-old, who only eats junk food apparently, has a lot of trust issues. And finally, there’s Frank, a 29-year-old who focuses more on pleasing others, specifically his parents, than himself.
Hopefully Pastor Calvin and Dr. Viviana can help these hopefuls move past their psychological blocks.
Married at First Sight Unmatchables?!! Really after the choices on this season! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight FOH! pic.twitter.com/fvmyGZIorg— Kitty🐯 (@kittyboo2121) March 11, 2021
The other main obstacle for many ‘Married at First Sight: Unmatchables’ cast members is their unrealistic expectations.
One of the reasons many of the cast members for Unmatchables haven’t yet found love is because their expectations are too far above what’s human. They all just need to hear the Bo Burnham song, “Lower Your Expectations,” because we often set up these rules for ourselves only to be completely wowed by someone who doesn’t fit into that box at all.
Stephanie, who’s 39 years old, has been searching for a man who will pay for her appearance and expensive lifestyle. Niraj, a 29-year-old mechanical engineer consultant, is described by Lifetime as a “know-it-all” who thinks he knows more about finding love than others, even though he’s been single for over 15 years.
Then there’s Evan-Nicole, who’s a “boss in business and ‘bossy’ in relationships,” who expects men to check all the boxes immediately. We also have Chaz, a 26-year-old who thinks the only thing you need for a successful relationship is a winning smile, which the producers say is all he has.
They’re making a “Married at first sight: unmatchables”.. what the hell is this season then #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/MCnsRfX3Iz— Melissa Alexander (@MelAlexander3) March 11, 2021
If you think that’s a lot, wait until you meet Xavius. He’s a 25-year-old funeral director in training who has a “preference towards the looks and scent of a woman,” so he hasn’t been able to find the right woman for him.
Some of these descriptions are harsh, but it seems like Lifetime wants the Married at First Sight: Unmatchables cast to start from the bottom so we can see their glowing transformations. This is going to be like Queer Eye meets Married at First Sight and we can’t wait.
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables premieres April 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.