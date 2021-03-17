This 'Married at First Sight' Spinoff Is Basically 'MAFS' Meets 'Queer Eye'

While some cast members seem a little out of the ordinary, others simply have fear around commitment which has prevented them from finding love in the past. Ashli, who’s 32 years old, hasn’t kissed a man in 11 years and has to move past her codependency with her roommate. Brandon, a 34-year-old, puts all his stock into his club promoter alter ego instead of committing to finding love.

Chaz, a 30-year-old ICU nurse bounces from relationship to relationship without getting past the surface level. And Ervin, who’s 37 years old, is the epitome of fear of commitment. He’s broken off four engagements! There’s also Gabrielle who is a hoot over text, but can’t seem to continue that vulnerability in person.

We can’t wait to see Sam, who will be part of the first same-sex couple in the franchise. He doesn’t seem to know who he is and just focuses on being the “life of the party” instead of a reliable partner. Megan, a gorgeous 27-year-old, who only eats junk food apparently, has a lot of trust issues. And finally, there’s Frank, a 29-year-old who focuses more on pleasing others, specifically his parents, than himself.

Hopefully Pastor Calvin and Dr. Viviana can help these hopefuls move past their psychological blocks.